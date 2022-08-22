Aquia Inc. Welcomes Jack Sears, Jr., as Chief Growth Officer

Sears brings decades of experience leading business growth for highly-successful organizations and expertise in the defense and intelligence sector

BALTIMORE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced that it has hired Jack Sears, Jr., to be the company's first-ever Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Sears brings more than 30 years of diverse experience leading and growing organizations that sell products and services to government and commercial clients. As CGO, Sears will lead all aspects of marketing, business development, and sales, and conduct the overall go-to-market strategy that effectively communicates Aquia's value proposition.

"Jack brings a high degree of success throughout his career to Aquia. From business development to P&L management, he has a background that will immediately make Aquia a better company," said Aquia CEO, David Maskeroni. "With Jack's experience in growing highly-successful organizations, and his ability to build collaborative relationships, he will be an integral part of expanding Aquia's position as a leader driving transformational change across public sector, enterprise, and top-tier technology companies."

Sears will work across the enterprise to execute the corporate growth strategy to achieve overall business objectives and accelerate growth. Additionally, Sears will collaborate with customers and Aquia leadership to ensure service offerings meet and exceed customer needs and expectations.

"I am excited to be joining a dynamic and results-focused organization," said Sears. "I look forward to being a part of Aquia's leadership team, and working with the incredible staff in the company to build relationships with our customers as we change the paradigm in digital transformation."

Prior to joining Aquia, Sears served as Vice President of Business Development and Capture for Parsons Corporation focused on growth in new markets for the Defense and Intelligence Sector. Previous roles have included Senior Vice President of Growth at Epsilon Systems Solutions, Inc., Client Relationship Executive at Deloitte, and Principal at Sears Executive Consulting.

Sears has held for-profit board of director positions as Audit Chair at Space Micro, Inc., and Chairman of the Board at KinetX Aerospace, Inc. In his volunteer work, Sears served as Vice-Chairman of Operation Homefront and on numerous industry boards. Additionally, Sears co-founded and was a board member at Caring4Kids, a 501(c)3 organization providing high-quality athletics coaching and equipment to low-income families.

Sears holds a BS in Business Management from San Diego Christian College, and an MBA in Finance from University of Redlands.

About Aquia Inc.

Aquia Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in Millsboro, DE. Aquia is a developer-centric company founded in 2021 by military veterans with a passion for the intersection of security/velocity and decades of experience driving transformational change across public sector, enterprise, and top-tier technology companies. At Aquia, we value trust, accountability, transparency, and diversity; and we've built these tenants into the DNA of our company. For more information, visit www.aquia.us.

