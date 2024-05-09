AQUILANCE RECOGNIZED AS WINNER FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW BY FAMILY WEALTH REPORT FOR "BEST BILLPAY SOLUTION"

Securing the endorsement of Family Wealth Report demonstrates Aquilance's position as a preeminent partner for HNW families when managing complex wealth

TRUMBULL, Conn., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquilance, a leading provider of financial administration services for high-net-worth families, individuals, and family offices, continues to gain recognition for its proprietary technology and white glove service. This year, the firm is proud to announce that it has once again been selected as a winner in the 'Billpay' category at the Annual Family Wealth Report Awards. Aquilance was also named a winner for Best Billpay Solution in 2023.

The annual Family Wealth Report Awards identifies the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, private wealth, and trusted advisor communities in North America. What empowered Aquilance to retain its title as a leader in Billpay servicing once again was the expansion of new technology and services that are uniquely geared toward the needs of HNW clients. The firm has maintained a steady eye on the specific pain points faced by affluent families and family offices, and updated its offerings to become an indispensable asset that is relied upon daily. As a result of working with Aquilance, wealthy families have a clearer understanding of their financial picture, allowing them more time and freedom to focus on other priorities.

"It's an honour to be recognized once again for our continued client success in such an important category," noted Joe Farren, President of Aquilance. "Having this acknowledgement two years in a row demonstrates not only the demand for what we offer, but the fact that our products and services have become a critical component of our clients' personal financial management needs. It's incredibly validating to be acknowledged for the impact we have had on their lives. Congratulations to our entire team, and to this year's other winners as well."

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and publisher of Family Wealth Report was first to extend his congratulations to all winners and highly commended companies. "Every category winner and highly commended firm has been subjected to a rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of the success they have achieved this year. We have seen a marked increase in entrants and interest in all our global awards programmes and Family Wealth Report is no exception. These awards are so beneficial as they give organizations and individuals the opportunity to clarify their strategic thinking, have it independently validated, be recognized internally and externally and to celebrate in style with their peers."

Winners and highly commended companies were announced on May 2nd at the Gala Ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan, New York.

For more information about Aquilance, please visit www.aquilance.com.

About Aquilance

Aquilance was founded in 1987 to address the complex financial administration needs of families and individuals of wealth. Currently serving hundreds of families, Aquilance provides a diverse suite of services which includes personal bookkeeping and billpay, consolidated accounting across multi-entity family structures and complex investment partnerships, performance reporting, ILIT administration and much more. The firm's mission of over thirty years continues to be enriching quality of life for families by eliminating time spent on managing complex finances, and empowering effective decision making and legacy planning by delivering timely and accurate reports to clients and their advisors.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards programme.

Media Contact:

Ryan Walker

R.J. Walker & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Aquilance