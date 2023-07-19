AR VR Smart Glasses Market size to grow by USD 7,297.59 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing adoption of AR VR smart glasses boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AR VR smart glasses market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,297.59 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 13.8% according to a recent study by Technavio. North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the main reasons for the significant growth of the AR VR smart glasses market in North America is the increasing adoption of new technologies in the region. Furthermore, the region is mainly considered a hub of major smart glasses OEMs. Additionally, most of the new innovations, such as smart glasses, are first introduced to US consumers before launching globally. Other factors include the increasing awareness of the potential benefits of using smart glasses in the region. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the AR VR smart glasses market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

AR VR Smart Glasses Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The market is segmented by application (Gaming, Education, Industrial, and Military), product (Optical see-through and Video see-through), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the gaming segment is significant during the forecast period. Augmented reality (AR) can be referred to as a gaming experience that has a real-time blending of game visual and audio material with the user environment. Hence, AR/VR smart glasses enhance this gaming experience by delivering a simulated world with AR technology and software. Thus, such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth. Furthermore, the growing popularity of AR gaming among consumers is expected to fuel the demand for AR gadgets. Additionally, there is an increasing preference for AR gaming when compared to traditional gaming hardware. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the AR VR market growth during the forecast period.

AR VR Smart Glasses Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising adoption of AR/VR smart glasses drives the global augmented reality and virtual reality smart glasses market growth during the forecast period. AR/VR smart glasses can be referred to as computer glasses that offer contextual information to what the wearer views. Some of the devices which enable this visual experience for users include wearable glass devices, HUDs, or smartphone applications. Smart glasses primarily operate through the integration of the display, sensors, and accelerometers, coupled with smart software and internet connectivity. Thus AR/VR offers users a real-world experience, and smart glasses are widely used in AR VR smart technology for daily domestic and professional purposes. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the augmented reality and virtual reality smart glasses market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The advancement of simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology is a key trend shaping the global augmented reality and virtual reality smart glasses market. One of the most popular autonomous mapping and navigation technology is SLAM which enables users to easily project a display of 3D CAD models that are overlaid on a real-world view. This technology was initially used by NASA robots to generate maps of unknown environments and position devices with high accuracy. SLAM is one of the best technology for smart glasses as it provides a markerless experience and requires images to be printed. Visual SLAM is also widely adopted for tracking unknown environments and spaces. Hence, such benefits and applications are expected to drive the augmented reality and virtual reality smart glasses market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Data privacy concerns regarding AR/VR smart glasses can pose a significant threat to the global augmented reality and virtual reality smart glasses market growth. Smart glasses have the ability to acquire a large volume of data about users and store anything, which can lead to data privacy concerns. The data which are stored in these databases, such as the /images recorded by the camera, are prone to hacking and cybersecurity attacks. Furthermore, hackers are able to generate 3D indoor models of different environments with the help of these images recorded by smart glasses. Hence, these AR/VR smart glasses can pose a significant challenge to national security as external threats such as criminals or terrorists can access this data. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the augmented reality and virtual reality smart glasses market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this AR VR Smart Glasses Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the AR VR smart glasses market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the AR VR smart glasses market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the AR VR smart glasses market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of AR VR smart glasses market vendors

AR VR Smart Glasses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7297.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.25 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Atheer Inc, Elbit Systems Ltd., HTC Corp., Iristick NV, Kopin Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Lumus Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Optinvent, RealWear Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Snap Inc., Sony Group Corp., Tobii AB, Toshiba Corp., and Vuzix Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global AR VR smart glasses market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global AR VR smart glasses market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Market Share of Vendors

5.1 Market Share of Vendors 2021

Exhibit 23: Data table on Market share of vendors Market share of Vendors 2021

6 Historic Market Size

6.1 Global AR VR smart glasses market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size (value) – Data Table on Global AR VR smart glasses market 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)



Exhibit 25: Historic Market Size (volume) – Data Table on Global AR VR smart glasses market 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)

6.2 Global AR VR smart glasses market by Segment – Historic Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 26: Historic Market Size (value) - Data Table on Global AR VR smart glasses market Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)

6.3 Global AR VR smart glasses market by Segment – Historic Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 27: Historic Market Size (value) - Data Table on Global AR VR smart glasses market Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)



Exhibit 28: Historic Market Size (volume) - Data Table on Global AR VR smart glasses market Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)

7 Historic Market Size

7.1 Global AR VR smart glasses market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 29: Historic Market Size (value) – Data Table on Global AR VR smart glasses market 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)



Exhibit 30: Historic Market Size (volume) – Data Table on Global AR VR smart glasses market 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)

7.2 Global AR VR smart glasses market by Segment – Historic Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 31: Historic Market Size (value) - Data Table on Global AR VR smart glasses market Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)

7.3 Global AR VR smart glasses market by Segment – Historic Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 32: Historic Market Size (value) - Data Table on Global AR VR smart glasses market Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)



Exhibit 33: Historic Market Size (volume) - Data Table on Global AR VR smart glasses market Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)

8 Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 34: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

8.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 35: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

8.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 36: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

8.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 37: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

8.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 38: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

8.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 39: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

8.7 Market condition

Exhibit 40: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

9 Market Segmentation by Application

9.1 Market segments

Exhibit 41: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 43: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Comparison by Application

9.3 Gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Gaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Gaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 49: Chart on Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Chart on Education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 53: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 57: Chart on Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Chart on Military - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Military - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 61: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

10 Market Segmentation by Product

10.1 Market segments

Exhibit 63: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 65: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Comparison by Product

10.3 Optical see through - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Optical see through - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Optical see through - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Optical see through - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Optical see through - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 Video see through - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Video see through - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Video see through - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Video see through - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Video see through - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 77: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

12 Geographic Landscape

12.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 78: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

12.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 80: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Geographic comparison

12.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 86: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 94: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 98: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 106: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 110: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 114: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 118: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 120: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 121: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 122: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 123: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

13.1 Market drivers

13.2 Market challenges

13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 124: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

13.4 Market trends

14 Vendor Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 125: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

14.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 126: Overview on factors of disruption

14.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 127: Impact of key risks on business

15 Vendor Analysis

15.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 128: Vendors covered

15.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 129: Matrix on vendor position and classification

15.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 130: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

15.4 Atheer Inc

Exhibit 135: Atheer Inc - Overview



Exhibit 136: Atheer Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Atheer Inc - Key offerings

15.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

15.6 HTC Corp.

Exhibit 141: HTC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: HTC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: HTC Corp. - Key offerings

15.7 Iristick NV

Exhibit 144: Iristick NV - Overview



Exhibit 145: Iristick NV - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Iristick NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Iristick NV - Segment focus

15.8 Kopin Corp.

Exhibit 148: Kopin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Kopin Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Kopin Corp. - Key offerings

15.9 Magic Leap Inc.

Exhibit 151: Magic Leap Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Magic Leap Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Magic Leap Inc. - Key offerings

15.10 Meta Platforms Inc.

Exhibit 154: Meta Platforms Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Meta Platforms Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Meta Platforms Inc. - Segment focus

15.11 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 158: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

15.12 Optinvent

Exhibit 163: Optinvent - Overview



Exhibit 164: Optinvent - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Optinvent - Key offerings

15.13 Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

15.14 Seiko Epson Corp.

Exhibit 171: Seiko Epson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Seiko Epson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 174: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Seiko Epson Corp. - Segment focus

15.15 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 176: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 179: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

15.16 Tobii AB

Exhibit 181: Tobii AB - Overview



Exhibit 182: Tobii AB - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Tobii AB - Key news



Exhibit 184: Tobii AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 185: Tobii AB - Segment focus

16 Appendix

16.1 Scope of the report

16.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 186: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 187: Exclusions checklist

16.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 188: Currency conversion rates for US$

16.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 189: Research methodology



Exhibit 190: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 191: Information sources

16.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 192: List of abbreviations

