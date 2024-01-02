ARA PARTNERS ACQUIRES MAJORITY INTEREST IN USD CLEAN FUELS

News provided by

Ara Partners

02 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners ("Ara"), a private equity and infrastructure firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments, today announced that it has acquired a majority interest in USD Clean Fuels, LLC ("USDCF"), a leading developer of logistics infrastructure in North America for the renewable fuels value chain. As part of the transaction, USDCF has also acquired the West Colton Rail Terminal, a fully operational biofuels terminal in California. Ara has committed additional capital to support significant expansion of USDCF's infrastructure footprint. 

Based in Houston, Texas, USDCF develops, owns, and operates strategic infrastructure to facilitate safe, reliable and economic delivery of renewable fuel feedstocks and biofuels to production facilities and end-market demand centers. The USDCF team, led by Chief Executive Officer Dan Borgen and President Bob Copher, has a longstanding track record of developing, commercializing and operating midstream infrastructure across North America.

"We have high conviction that the green molecules economy – whether it's renewable fuel feedstocks or biofuels – offers disproportionate opportunity for returns and impact," said George Yong, Partner and Co-Head of Infrastructure at Ara Partners. "The USDCF platform is particularly compelling because it combines a best-in-class management team with a portfolio of premiere terminal logistics projects that provide the ideal foundation for a durable and scalable infrastructure business."

"We are excited to join forces with Ara Partners to bring critical infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing North American renewable fuel market, beginning with the West Colton Rail Terminal," said Mr. Borgen. "We are proud to be backed by an investor that is completely focused on enabling an accelerated and economical path to a low-carbon economy."

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity and infrastructure firm focused on industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors, seeking to create companies with significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Houston, Boston and Dublin, Ireland. As of September 30, 2023, Ara Partners had approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

About USD Clean Fuels

USDCF is a developer of terminal assets for renewable fuel feedstocks and biofuels. USDCF's team has decades of experience utilizing rail transportation as its competitive platform to provide timely, efficient, flexible and cost-effective midstream infrastructure for customers to access the most competitive markets. USDCF's assets include the West Colton Rail Terminal and additional projects in North America.

Contacts
Mark Semer / Alex Jeffrey 
Gasthalter & Co.  
[email protected]       
(212) 257-4170

SOURCE Ara Partners

Also from this source

Ara Partners adquiere una participación mayoritaria en USD Clean Fuels

Ara Partners ("Ara"), empresa de capital de riesgo e infraestructuras especializada en inversiones en descarbonización industrial, ha anunciado hoy...

ARA PARTNERS ERWIRBT MEHRHEITSBETEILIGUNG AN USD CLEAN FUELS

Ara Partners („Ara"), ein Private-Equity- und Infrastrukturunternehmen, das sich auf Investitionen in die industrielle Dekarbonisierung spezialisiert ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.