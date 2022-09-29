Ara Partners Adds Vice Presidents Manasi Desai and Ari David

Hires Deepen Firm's Deal Execution and Portfolio Management Capabilities

HOUSTON and BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners ("Ara"), a private equity firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments, today announced that Ari David and Manasi Desai have joined the firm as Vice Presidents. Mr. David will be based in Ara's Boston office and Ms. Desai will be based in the Houston office.

"We are thrilled to bring Manasi on board to Ara's growing investment team," said Troy Thacker, a Managing Partner at Ara. "Manasi brings highly relevant experience executing and managing industrial investments, as well as history of working with several key members of Ara's investment team."

"It's a great pleasure to welcome Ari to Ara," said Tuan Tran, a Partner at Ara. "Ari brings a wealth of private equity experience, including a significant focus on food and agricultural processing and supply chain, an area which is a key target sector for Ara."

Ms. Desai joins Ara from KKR where she was a Principal focused on the energy sector. Prior to joining KKR, she was with private equity firm Intervale Capital and the energy investment banking group at Raymond James. Ms. Desai holds a bachelor of arts from Dartmouth College, where she graduated magna cum laude. She received a master of business administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. David joins Ara from AUA Private Equity where he was a Vice President responsible for origination, structuring, due diligence, execution and monitoring of investments in the consumer and food sectors. Prior to joining AUA, he was with J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Mr. David holds a bachelor of arts in economics from Tufts University, where he graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. He received a master of business administration from Columbia Business School.

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity firm focused on industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors, seeking to create companies with significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Houston, Boston and Dublin, Ireland. Ara Partners closed its second fund with approximately $1.1 billion in capital commitments in September 2021. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

