Ara Partners-Backed Priority Power Closes Acquisition of EE Partners

MIDLAND, Texas and ARLINGTON, Texas and HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Power Management, LLC ("Priority" or the "Company"), an independent energy management services and consulting firm headquartered in Midland, Texas, has closed on the acquisition of EE Partners, Ltd. ("EEP"). Priority is backed by Ara Partners Group ("Ara Partners"), an industrial private equity firm that invests in companies with sustainable competitive advantages employing greater resource efficiency.

EEP, headquartered in Midland, Texas, offers specialized electrical engineering and technical services. EEP will strengthen Priority's electric infrastructure solutions, including the development of private microgrids that deliver optionality to customers. Priority will also leverage and build upon EEP's custom SCADA platform, further enhancing Priority's asset management solutions, including monitoring the performance of high voltage substations and extensive distribution networks, with the goal of maintaining power quality, reducing outages, and reinforcing Priority's commitment to safe and reliable power delivery to its customers.

"We have worked alongside EE Partners for many years serving many of the same customers," said John Bick, Managing Principal at Priority. "EE Partners brings incremental technical resource additions to our team. Together with Charlie Adams and his team, I am confident we can further enhance our service offering to our joint existing customer base, as well as new prospective customers."

Mr. Adams commented, "I am excited to join forces with Priority and pool together the resources of our organizations to add complementary services to our shared customers. I am proud of the EEP team and look forward to continuing their growth and development."

Troy Thacker, a Managing Partner at Ara Partners, commented, "The acquisition of EEP is an important step in Priority's growth and we're pleased to support Priority's management as it executes on its long-term strategic plan."

Priority, which was founded in 2001, navigates over 1,300 clients through complex and evolving energy procurement and management situations by offering innovative power solutions, including energy supply & risk management, demand response, and infrastructure solutions. Ara Partners announced its investment in Priority in February 2019.

About Priority Power Management

Priority Power Management, LLC acts as an extension of its clients' staff to develop and implement strategies that mitigate risk and overcome challenges associated with managing energy data, supply, demand, and delivery infrastructure. Priority delivers financial and operational improvements to its clients as their trusted energy advisor. For more information on Priority, please visit www.prioritypower.net.

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is an industrial private equity firm that invests in companies with sustainable competitive advantages employing greater resource efficiency. Ara Partners takes a thematic approach to investing within the industrial, chemical and materials, and energy efficiency sectors by seeking to build businesses that are sustainable and compliant with ESG principles. For more information on Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

Contact Information:

For Priority Power Management, LLC:

John J. Bick

Managing Principal

+1 (972) 314-9040

JBick@PriorityPower.net

For Ara Partners:

Mark Semer or Cameron Njaa

Kekst CNC

+1 (212) 521-4800

mark.semer@kekstcnc.com

cameron.njaa@kekstcnc.com

SOURCE Ara Partners

Related Links

http://www.arapartners.com

