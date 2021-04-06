Ara Partners Expands Investment Team

HOUSTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments, has hired Greg Zuboff as a Vice President and Abhiram Karuppur as an Associate.

"We are very happy to have Greg and Abhiram join the investment team," said Tuan Tran, a Managing Director of Ara Partners. "They both bring significant execution and analytical experience to the firm and further strengthen our hands-on approach to portfolio management."

"The additions of Greg and Abhiram help us to scale our investment activity as we evaluate a number of attractive opportunities," added Charles Cherington, a Managing Partner of Ara Partners. "Greg and Abhiram will also play key roles in overseeing several of our ten current portfolio companies."

Prior to joining Ara, Mr. Zuboff served as a Principal at WindSail Capital Group, a growth capital investor focused on companies advancing energy innovation and resource efficiency. Mr. Zuboff worked at WindSail for seven years, and was responsible for origination, structuring, due diligence, execution, and monitoring of investments. Prior to joining WindSail, he was an Analyst at Bank of New York Mellon and an Analyst at Photon Consulting, a boutique solar energy consulting firm. Mr. Zuboff holds a Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, from Boston College's Carroll School of Management.

Prior to joining Ara, Mr. Karuppur was an Analyst at J.P. Morgan in the Investment Banking group, where he advised companies on M&A transactions, debt financings, PIPE structures, and overall strategic analysis. Mr. Karuppur holds a Bachelor of Science and Engineering, summa cum laude, in chemical and biological engineering from Princeton University where he also earned certificates in both Finance and Materials Science and Engineering.

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that are focused on sustainability and ESG principles. For more information on Ara Partners, please visit www.AraPartners.com.

