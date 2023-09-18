Arabsat Set to Showcase Innovations and Unveil New Brand Identity at IBC 2023

News provided by

Arabsat

18 Sep, 2023, 08:57 ET

Leading Satellite Services Provider to Launch New Identity and Demonstrate Cutting-Edge Solutions at the International Satellite Broadcasting Exhibition and Conference

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arabsat announces its participation in the highly anticipated International Satellite Broadcasting Exhibition and Conference (IBC 2023). The event is scheduled to take place from September 15th to 18th in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This marks Arabsat's continuous engagement at IBC since 2018, showcasing its unwavering commitment to advancing satellite TV broadcasting and telecommunication technologies.

Continue Reading
Arabsat Set to Showcase Innovations and Unveil New Brand Identity at IBC 2023
Arabsat Set to Showcase Innovations and Unveil New Brand Identity at IBC 2023

Arabsat is set to captivate attendees with its dedicated stand at Booth 1.B37 in Hall 1, where the company will offer an interactive platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and demonstrations of its latest technological breakthroughs. As a testament to its forward-thinking approach, Arabsat is excited to use the IBC platform to unveil its new brand identity, reflecting its evolving strategies and its dedication to staying at the forefront of satellite technology.

Commenting on the company's continued participation at IBC, Eng. Alhamedi Alanezi, President & CEO of Arabsat, said, "The satellite industry is experiencing rapid advancements, and we are proud to be driving innovation that responds to these dynamic changes. With our new brand identity, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering unmatched value and services to our customers. As a key player in the industry, we are dedicated to meeting market needs and ensuring our services remain cutting-edge."

Founded in 1976 by the 21 member-states of the Arab League, Arabsat has been a cornerstone of satellite broadcasting, providing an extensive range of services to the Arab world. With its headquarters in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and two satellite control stations in Riyadh and Tunis, the company has cemented its status as the premier satellite services provider in the region. Its satellite fleet spans the 20°E, 26°E, 30.5°E, and 39°E orbital positions, delivering over 650 TV channels, 245 radio stations, pay-TV networks, and an array of HD channels to millions of homes across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Arabsat's participation at IBC 2023 is a testament to its ongoing commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence in satellite broadcasting technology. Attendees can look forward to discovering the company's latest developments, forging valuable partnerships, and experiencing its newly unveiled brand identity firsthand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213560/Arabsat.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213549/Arabsat_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arabsat

Also from this source

Arabsat se prépare à participer à l'exposition annuelle 2023 du CABSAT à Dubaï

Arabsat Prepares to Participate in 2023 CABSAT Annual Exhibition in Dubai

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.