Árachas Group Expands Trucking Division with Acquisition of Paladin Group

Árachas Group continues growth while enhancing services for clients

BARTLETT, Ill., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Árachas Group, a leading independent insurance and risk management company, has acquired the Paladin Group, a trucking-focused agency based in Cedar Falls, Iowa. This strategic move enhances Árachas Group's footprint and strength in its already robust trucking division.

The acquisition brings new technology that will elevate the customer experience, as well as 50 talented employees who will join the Árachas Group family. Corey Schatz, former CEO of Paladin Group, will now serve as President of Árachas Group's trucking division.

"We're thrilled to welcome Paladin Group to the Árachas Group family," said William Sullivan, CEO of Árachas Group. "This acquisition not only expands our presence in the trucking industry but also brings innovative technology and expertise that will benefit our clients."

"The combination of Paladin's specialized knowledge and Árachas Group's experience and resources will drive growth and success for our clients," added Corey Schatz. "We're excited to join forces and take our trucking division to the next level."

This acquisition comes on the heels of Árachas Group being named Keystone Insurers Group Agency of the Year in 2023, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.

Árachas Group is dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition for Paladin Group clients, consistent with their approach in previous acquisitions. The Árachas Group is excited to welcome Paladin Group clients to their agency and look forward to delivering the same high level of service they have come to expect, now enhanced by their collective strength and capabilities.

Árachas Group is a trusted independent insurance and risk management company, serving clients in all 50 states with business, employee benefits, and personal solutions. With a client-centric approach, strong carrier partnerships, and exceptional service, Árachas Group delivers tailored insurance policies that protect clients' valuable assets. For more information, please visit: www.arachasgroup.com. Árachas Group is a platform partner of Keystone Agency Partners ("KAP").

Keystone Agency Partners is a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform that acquires and partners with independent insurance agencies throughout the United States. KAP provides best-in-class services and capital investment that unlocks potential and delivers outsized and profitable growth within its platform agencies. Keystone Agency Partners was founded in 2020 in partnership with Keystone Insurers Group, Inc. and affiliates of Bain Capital, LP. For more information, please visit: www.keystoneagencypartners.com.

Bethany Snyder, Árachas Group | Chief of Staff

[email protected]

330-620-1128

