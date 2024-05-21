Arad-Ophir and Tangibly Forge Partnership to Introduce Cutting-Edge Trade Secret Prediction and Protection Solution to the Israeli Market

SEATTLE, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangibly, the leading AI powered trade secret management platform, is proud to announce that it has entered into a partnership with Arad-Ophir, a leading provider of innovative intellectual property solutions. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in safeguarding intellectual property within the Israeli market.

Under this partnership, Arad-Ophir will integrate Tangibly's state-of-the-art trade secret platform into its suite of offerings, delivering unparalleled IP protection to businesses operating within Israel. Tangibly's expertise in safeguarding trade secrets combined with Arad-Ophir's extensive reach and market presence together with its extensive knowledge in intellectual property, promises to revolutionize how Israeli businesses secure their confidential information.

Trade secrets constitute a critical form of intellectual property, yet they are often left susceptible to theft and unauthorized disclosure. The partnership between Arad-Ophir and Tangibly aims to address this challenge head-on by providing comprehensive protection solutions tailored to the unique needs of Israeli enterprises across various industries.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Tangibly to introduce an innovative trade secret protection solution to the Israeli market," said Rina Arad, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Arad-Ophir. "As a company committed to driving technological advancement and safeguarding intellectual property, this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we will empower businesses to protect their valuable trade secrets and maintain a competitive edge in today's dynamic landscape."

Tangibly's advanced platform offers smart features to take 'reasonable steps' to manage and protect trade secrets, such as cataloging, compliance workflow, online training, and automatic trade secret prediction, resulting in lowering risk of trade secret loss and positioning companies to enforce their rights successfully. By leveraging Tangibly's expertise, Arad-Ophir is poised to deliver unparalleled value to its clients in protecting trade secrets as the critical assets that they are.

"We are excited to partner with Arad-Ophir to bring our industry-leading trade secret identification and management platform to the vibrant Israeli market," said Tim Londergan, CEO of Tangibly. "With new legislation around Trade Secret protection, and a weakening global patent system, protecting your innovations and confidential information as trade secrets is more relevant than ever. Together with Arad-Ophir, we look forward to empowering businesses across Israel to safeguard their trade secrets and drive innovation with confidence."

The partnership between Arad Ophir and Tangibly underscores a shared commitment to innovation, security, and client success. By combining their respective strengths, the two companies are poised to set a new standard for trade secret protection in Israel and beyond.

For more information about Arad-Ophir and Tangibly, please visit https://www.arad-ophir.co.il/arad-ophir-english and www.tangibly.com.

About Arad-Ophir

Arad-Ophir is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the field of information retrieval: marketing, support, training, help-desk, consulting and outsourcing. With a focus on driving technological advancement and safeguarding intellectual property, Arad-Ophir delivers cutting-edge products and services.

About Tangibly

Tangibly is a global leader in trade secret protection. Leveraging advanced technology and industry expertise, Tangibly helps businesses safeguard their confidential information and mitigate the risks of intellectual property theft.

SOURCE Tangibly Inc