Aragon Research Announces 2025 Women in Tech Award Winners

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aragon Research, Inc. today officially announced the winners of its 2025 Women in Tech (WIT) Awards during its premier annual event, Aragon Transform, held online today. The awards recognize five extraordinary leaders who have demonstrated exceptional professional growth and made significant contributions to the technology industry.

Aragon Research helped pioneer the recognition of women in technical and leadership roles in 2017, launching the WIT program to shine a light on the achievements of women in an industry where they are often underrepresented. Since its inception, the program has evolved into a movement, celebrating the increasing number of women driving excellence in engineering, AI, and executive leadership.

"The growth of women in executive roles has surged since we began this program nearly a decade ago," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research. "We are honored to have played a role in this movement and to continue celebrating these inspiring women who are driving innovation across the globe."

The 2025 Women in Tech Award winners by category are:

Analyst Relations: Laura Mackey , Global Head of Analyst and Influencer Relations at Five9 .

, Global Head of Analyst and Influencer Relations at . Public Relations : Julie McClure , Head of External Relations at Hyland .

, Head of External Relations at . Marketing: Jennifer Cannizzaro , Vice President of Product Marketing at Responsive .

, Vice President of Product Marketing at . Product : Yinyin Liu , VP of Engineering and AI at Seismic .

, VP of Engineering and AI at . CEO : Leigh Segall , CEO of Smart Communications .

, CEO of . The 2025 WIT Awards were supported by global diamond sponsor Five9, a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software.

Aragon Research has also launched a new dedicated Women in Tech page on its website to celebrate this year's winners and all past honorees. Nominations for the 2026 Women in Tech Awards are now officially open.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every stage of their business transformation journey.

SOURCE Aragon Research