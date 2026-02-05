Aragon Research Announces 2025 Women in Tech Award Winners
PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aragon Research, Inc. today officially announced the winners of its 2025 Women in Tech (WIT) Awards during its premier annual event, Aragon Transform, held online today. The awards recognize five extraordinary leaders who have demonstrated exceptional professional growth and made significant contributions to the technology industry.
Aragon Research helped pioneer the recognition of women in technical and leadership roles in 2017, launching the WIT program to shine a light on the achievements of women in an industry where they are often underrepresented. Since its inception, the program has evolved into a movement, celebrating the increasing number of women driving excellence in engineering, AI, and executive leadership.
"The growth of women in executive roles has surged since we began this program nearly a decade ago," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research. "We are honored to have played a role in this movement and to continue celebrating these inspiring women who are driving innovation across the globe."
The 2025 Women in Tech Award winners by category are:
Aragon Research has also launched a new dedicated Women in Tech page on its website to celebrate this year's winners and all past honorees. Nominations for the 2026 Women in Tech Awards are now officially open.
Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every stage of their business transformation journey.
