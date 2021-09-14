Aragon Research Names Contentstack as a Leader in Aragon Research Globe™ for Content Experience Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Content Experience Platform (CXP), today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Leader section of The Aragon Research Globe™ for Content Experience Platforms, 2021. This newly-introduced category highlights solutions that support enterprise content management needs in a more dynamic and agile manner.

According to the report1, authored by Aragon Research lead analyst Jim Lundy, 50% of large enterprises are expected to shift to a content experience platform (CXP) by the end of next year (2022). Contentstack was identified as a CXP that "has seen strong growth due to the native modern architecture and ease of use."

"CXPs have quickly become an essential piece of the customer journey. Enterprises must find ways to unify their commerce, service and customer engagement into a single, unified experience," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst of Aragon Research. "Contentstack makes it easy for marketing teams to manage the customer experience. The company is one to watch in the CXP market."

Earlier this year Contentstack unveiled a reimagined CMS experience, enabling content creators to work at the speed of their imagination. Contentstack's modern, MACH-based solutions feature a low-code interface that provides greater autonomy to marketing and web teams. This enables businesses to accelerate content sharing from multiple parts of the enterprise.

"Today's customers expect highly-relevant and personalized content available where they are, in the format of their choosing. It is our mission to arm the digital enterprise with the tools to quickly and easily create dynamic experiences that delight customers and exceed their expectations," said Matthew Baier, Chief Operating Officer of Contentstack."We have witnessed firsthand the power of easy-to-use tools that remove roadblocks between the business user and the developer. Companies across all verticals - from airlines , to retailers - have marveled at the impact this has on buyer demands and behaviors. We remain committed to offering the best agile CMS platform for a digital-first world."

The Aragon Research Globe is a market evaluation tool that graphically depicts Aragon Research's evaluation of a specific market and its component vendors. Aragon Research examined 17 major providers in a market that focuses on all forms of collaboration and communication based on its three dimensions that enable comparative evaluation of the participants in a given market. "Leaders" are noted as having comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand and perform effectively against those strategies.

The full report can be downloaded here .

1Aragon Research. "The Aragon Research Globe™ for Content Experience Platforms, 2021" by Jim Lundy, September 2021.

About Contentstack

Contentstack – the pioneering Agile Content Management System (CMS) – empowers marketers and developers to collaborate around content like never before. Together, they can orchestrate superior customer journeys and deliver dynamic digital experiences across channels, audiences, brands and regions. Companies such as Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games, Sephora and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences. Famous for its Care Without Compromise™, Contentstack has the industry's highest customer satisfaction. As a founder of the MACH Alliance, Contentstack advocates for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com .

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com .

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

