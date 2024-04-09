Composable DXP leader Contentstack Announces New Partnership with Google Cloud

Now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Contentstack offers customers secure and scalable services with all three major cloud providers

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider, today announced a new partnership with Google Cloud. This partnership expands the addressable market for composable digital experiences, providing global brands with even greater options for how they create, manage, and deliver solutions.

"We're excited about how this new partnership will elevate digital experiences for both Contentstack and Google Cloud customers," said Nishant Patel, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Contentstack. "Brands will get even more flexibility, scalability, and security in their content and digital strategies. They can also take direct advantage of Google Cloud's AI models."

Each element of the new partnership adds unique value to Contentstack and its users.

Google Cloud Hosting Support: Contentstack customers can tap into a comprehensive cloud solution platform that is secure and scalable for hosting their Contentstack data and applications, making Contentstack the first DXP provider to support all three major cloud providers worldwide.





Listing on Google Cloud Marketplace: This presence simplifies the process for Google Cloud customers to discover and procure Contentstack as part of their existing Google Cloud invoice.





This presence simplifies the process for Google Cloud customers to discover and procure Contentstack as part of their existing Google Cloud invoice. Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program: Contentstack has achieved Google Cloud Partner Level for the Build engagement model and joined this trusted program to empower its customers with the latest innovative digital transformations and speed time to value through seamless integrations across technology on Google Cloud.

"Bringing Contentstack to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the Composable Digital Experience Platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Contentstack can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

For more details, visit our landing page here .

About Contentstack

Contentstack is the creator of the Headless CMS and the Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) category leader. Iconic brands around the world such as Alaska Airlines, ASICS, Burberry, Mattel, Mitsubishi and Walmart invest in Contentstack to rise above the noise in today's crowded and competitive digital markets and gain their unique Experience Edge.

Contentstack and its employees are dedicated to the customers and communities they serve. The company is recognized for its unmatched customer care and tradition of giving back globally through the Contentstack Cares program, including proud support of Pledge 1% and Girls Who Code .

Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com .

