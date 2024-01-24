Aragon Research positions LivePerson as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ Report for Conversational AI, 2024

News provided by

LivePerson, Inc.

24 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

 Independent research firm evaluated providers based on strategy and performance

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the global leader in enterprise conversations, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI for the third year in a row.*

According to Aragon Research, the conversational AI market segment consists of providers offering AI platforms and software development systems that create human-like dialog between humans and machines.

LivePerson has been named a Leader in the Globe for this market segment every year since its original publication in 2021.

"Today, there's a large gap between the experiences that customers want and the experiences that most enterprises can give them. Truly powerful conversational AI solutions help brands build a bridge over that gap and deliver better outcomes for both sides of the conversation," said Ravi Chittari, Chief Innovation Officer at LivePerson. "As we continue to partner with the world's top brands to put conversations at the center of their business, we're proud to be identified once again as a Leader in Aragon Research's Globe for Conversational AI."

To learn more about LivePerson's solutions for enterprise conversations, visit liveperson.com. For more about the report, download "The Aragon Research Globe™ for Conversational AI, 2024".

About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

Note: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

*Aragon Research "The Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI, 2024" by Craig Kennedy, December 2023.

CONTACT: Mike Tague, [email protected]

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

Also from this source

LivePerson Adopts Tax Benefits Preservation Plan To Protect Valuable Tax Assets

LivePerson Adopts Tax Benefits Preservation Plan To Protect Valuable Tax Assets

LivePerson, Inc. ("LivePerson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LPSN), the global leader in enterprise conversations, today announced that its Board of...
LivePerson Names John Sabino as CEO

LivePerson Names John Sabino as CEO

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN), the global leader in enterprise conversations, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed John Sabino ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.