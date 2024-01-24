Aragon Research positions LivePerson as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ Report for Conversational AI, 2024

Independent research firm evaluated providers based on strategy and performance

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the global leader in enterprise conversations, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI for the third year in a row.*

According to Aragon Research, the conversational AI market segment consists of providers offering AI platforms and software development systems that create human-like dialog between humans and machines.

LivePerson has been named a Leader in the Globe for this market segment every year since its original publication in 2021.

"Today, there's a large gap between the experiences that customers want and the experiences that most enterprises can give them. Truly powerful conversational AI solutions help brands build a bridge over that gap and deliver better outcomes for both sides of the conversation," said Ravi Chittari, Chief Innovation Officer at LivePerson. "As we continue to partner with the world's top brands to put conversations at the center of their business, we're proud to be identified once again as a Leader in Aragon Research's Globe for Conversational AI."

To learn more about LivePerson's solutions for enterprise conversations, visit liveperson.com. For more about the report, download "The Aragon Research Globe™ for Conversational AI, 2024".

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

Note: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

*Aragon Research "The Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI, 2024" by Craig Kennedy, December 2023.

CONTACT: Mike Tague, [email protected]

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.