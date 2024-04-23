LivePerson recognized by leading independent research firm as a Strong Performer in Conversation Automation Solutions for B2B report

Achieved highest possible score in the conversational delivery mechanisms and modalities criteria

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, has been named a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Conversation Automation Solutions For B2B, Q1 2024."

The new report evaluates the most significant providers of conversation automation solutions for B2B against 33 criteria to help B2B revenue marketing professionals select the right one for their needs. It marks the eighth time that LivePerson has been recognized in Forrester's research over the last twelve months.

"Almost three decades after inventing the digital customer conversations industry, it's inspiring to know that LivePerson continues to be recognized for our offerings in the field. We're proud to be named among the top vendors for conversation automation solutions," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson.

According to the Forrester report, "B2B conversation automation solutions facilitate open-ended, context-aware, natural-language dialogues that engage and assist buyers and customers while also providing real-time, role-relevant insights to support the internal teams that interact with those audiences."

In its assessment of the top vendors in this market, the Wave report named LivePerson a Strong Performer — giving the company its highest possible scores in both the conversational delivery mechanisms and conversational modalities criteria.

Overall, vendors were evaluated on the strength of their current offerings, their strategies, and their market presence. To be included in the assessment, vendors had to meet criteria including:

A track record of revenue growth from B2B organizations

Mindshare among Forrester's enterprise customers

Being sold as a standalone conversation automation solution offering

To learn more about LivePerson's solutions for digital customer conversations, join the company's May 23, 2024 virtual Spark product launch event

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and AI-powered solutions to accelerate contact center transformation, supercharge agent productivity, and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

