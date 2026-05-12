Aragon Research Releases Its 2026 Globe for Content Experience Platforms

The Era of Automated, Dynamic Digital Journeys Has Arrived.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aragon Research today announced the publication of its fourth Aragon Research Globe™ for Content Experience Platforms, 2026. The highly anticipated report reveals a fundamental shift in the enterprise digital landscape: the manual way of designing and delivering information experiences is rapidly becoming obsolete, replaced by automated, faster, and highly dynamic AI-driven ecosystems.

Aragon Research evaluates the Content Experience Platform market.

As enterprises face mounting labor cost pressures and soaring buyer expectations, the Content Experience Platform (CXP) market has shifted into full "Agentic" mode. The report highlights that static websites are no longer defensible. Instead, dynamic, personalized experiences powered by conversational search and autonomous agents are now baseline expectations for buyers.

"The manual processes that have long defined web and content development are giving way to generative assembly and agentic workflows," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "We are seeing a rapid evolution from low-code page building to full-scale generative site generation. Enterprises that fail to embrace these automated, dynamic systems will struggle to meet the demand for hyper-personalized digital journeys, while their competitors deploy digital workforces capable of operating at ten times the speed of traditional teams."

The 2026 Globe for CXP examines the critical transition from general-purpose AI to market-specific digital concierges and autonomous agents that can define goals and execute multi-step workflows independently. This structural shift moves human roles from execution to supervision, dramatically compressing production timelines and enabling unprecedented operational agility.

Key Predictions from the Report Include:

By 2027, Aragon expects 60–70% of enterprise CXP platforms to include agent-building capability as a shipped feature, not a custom project

The report evaluates 18 major CXP providers across four capability dimensions: what assistants and agents they have shipped, which enterprise workflows they enable, how they address governance, and their market momentum. The report identifies four providers as Leaders in this rapidly evolving market: Adobe, Acquia, Contentful, and Contentstack.

Other providers evaluated in the report include Amplience, Automattic, Bloomreach, Brightspot, CoreMedia, Crownpeak, Kaon, Kentico, Magnolia CMS, OpenText, Optimizely, Sitecore, Storyblok, and Strapi.

Technology buyers and vendors seeking to understand the new competitive separation in the CXP market and how to leverage Agentic AI for faster, dynamic content orchestration can learn more by accessing the full report.

To read the full Aragon Research Globe™ for Content Experience Platforms, 2026, or to learn how Aragon Research can help your enterprise gain the competitive upper hand, visit aragonresearch.com.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com.

SOURCE Aragon Research