The Era of Digital Labor Arrives for SMBs: Aragon Research Releases its 2026 Globe™ for the Intelligent Contact Center for SMB
News provided byAragon Research
Mar 27, 2026, 05:01 ET
Mar 27, 2026, 05:01 ET
PALO ALTO, Calif., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aragon Research, Inc. today announced the publication of its second Aragon Research Globe™ for the Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) for SMB, 2026. The report finds that the market has reached an accelerated transformation driven by the operational integration of generative AI and digital workers.
The SMB Difference: Accessibility Over Complexity
A distinct bifurcation has emerged in how AI-driven tools are adopted. While large enterprises leverage massive capital and internal technical teams to build custom digital labor, small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) often move at a more cautious pace due to budget constraints and a lack of specialized staff.
Aragon's research emphasizes that for SMBs to remain competitive, providers must deliver "highly packaged, easily configurable" AI solutions. This allows smaller firms to enjoy enterprise-grade power with the simplicity and cost-efficiency required for the midmarket.
"The mistake many make is assuming SMBs want a 'lite' version of enterprise software," says Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research. "What they actually need is a strategic, integrated communications stack that blends Unified Communications (UC&C) with intelligent contact center capabilities to solve complex problems like telehealth or automated prescription refills."
Key Findings from the 2026 ICC for SMB Globe:
High-Growth Use Cases for SMBs
The report identifies specific industries where SMBs are gaining a competitive edge through AI:
The 14 Providers Evaluated:
The Aragon Research Globe™ for the Intelligent Contact Center for SMB, 2026 evaluates 14 key providers: 8x8, Avaya, Cisco, Dialpad, GoTo, Intermedia, Mitel, Nextiva, Pexip, RingCentral, SharpenCX, Talkdesk, Vonage, and Zoom.
About Aragon Research
Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate the technology's ever-evolving impact on business. For more information, visit aragonresearch.com.
SOURCE Aragon Research
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