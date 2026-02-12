Aragon Research Releases the Aragon Research Globe™ for Agent Platforms, 2026: The Rise of the Agentic Enterprise

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aragon Research, Inc. today announced the release of The Aragon Research Globe™ for Agent Platforms, 2026, evaluating the fundamental shift from simple chatbots to sophisticated, autonomous agentic systems. Driven by the convergence of Generative AI and Conversational AI, this year's report examines 21 major providers navigating a market where use cases are expanding into nearly every enterprise vertical.

The Shift Toward Agentic Systems

The report highlights a move away from monolithic, general-purpose assistants toward specialized, role-based agents equipped with deep domain knowledge. These agents are evolving into digital labor that can reason, plan, and autonomously execute tasks across complex enterprise ecosystems.

"The introduction of sophisticated Large Language Models that low code Agent Platforms has inaugurated a new phase where digital agents handle a broader scope of tasks than ever before," says Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst of Aragon Research. "We are moving into an era of agentic systems—interconnected ecosystems of AI agents collaborating to achieve complex organizational goals."

Key Takeaways for 2026

Reasoning Over Retrieval: The market is advancing toward LLM-based reasoning engines that allow agents to go beyond basic question-answering to perform logical deduction and inference.

The market is advancing toward LLM-based reasoning engines that allow agents to go beyond basic question-answering to perform logical deduction and inference. Knowledge Lakes Are Critical: Success now depends on Knowledge Lakes—curated collections of knowledge objects that ground AI in reality to ensure accurate, contextually relevant responses.

Proliferation, Not Reduction: Advanced platforms are not reducing the digital workforce; instead, they are driving a proliferation of specialized agents tailored for roles such as Healthcare, Sales, and IT Helpdesk.

Advanced platforms are not reducing the digital workforce; instead, they are driving a proliferation of specialized agents tailored for roles such as Healthcare, Sales, and IT Helpdesk. New Security Frameworks: The rise of autonomous "digital labor" necessitates Agentic Identity and Security Platforms (AISP) to manage dynamic behaviors and mitigate risks like prompt injection.

Featured Providers

The 21 providers evaluated in this year's report include Ada, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Automation Anywhere, Avaamo, Boost.ai, Druid AI, Google, IBM, Kore.ai, LivePerson, Microsoft, NiCE Cognigy, Omilia, OneReach.ai, Openstream.ai, Oracle, Salesforce, SnapLogic, SoundHound AI, UIB, Uniphore, and Yellow.ai.

Bottom Line

As the agent platform market matures, the focus must shift from mere deployment to outcomes. Organizations should prioritize providers that offer pre-trained, industry-specific models and prepare for an era where humans and autonomous agents collaborate within a unified data ecosystem. With the rapid expansion of use cases, those who successfully integrate these agentic solutions will secure a significant competitive advantage in both operational economy and user experience.

