Aragon's 2026 DXA Globe: Drive Growth with AI DXA Assistants

The second edition of the Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Experience Analytics (DXA) highlights how AI-powered assistants are becoming the primary interface for optimizing customer journeys.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aragon Research, Inc. today announced the release of its second annual research report, The Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Experience Analytics, 2026. As digital storefronts evolve into dynamic, fluid environments, this research identifies a fundamental transformation from passive data observation to active, agent-driven participation.

The Rise of the DXA Assistant

A standout trend in this year's report is the rapid emergence of the DXA Assistant—a centralized, conversational intelligence layer that is fundamentally reshaping how enterprises interact with behavioral data. These assistants are moving beyond fragmented dashboards to act as analytical partners, allowing business users to query complex journeys using natural language.

"The focus is rapidly shifting from passive observation to active participation, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence," says Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst of Aragon Research. "Enterprises must now prepare to analyze and cater to both human and machine-driven interactions to maintain a competitive edge."

Key Trends Redefining Digital Experience

The 2026 report identifies several transformative shifts redefining the market:

From Insights to Action: AI agents are now identifying friction points and autonomously executing solutions, such as launching A/B tests to improve conversion rates.

AI agents are now identifying friction points and autonomously executing solutions, such as launching A/B tests to improve conversion rates. The AI Shopping Agent: Consumers are beginning to delegate research and transactions to personal AI assistants, requiring enterprises to optimize for "Agent Engine Optimization" (AEO).

Consumers are beginning to delegate research and transactions to personal AI assistants, requiring enterprises to optimize for "Agent Engine Optimization" (AEO). Predictive Forecasting: Advanced DXA platforms now use machine learning to simulate the likely impact of design changes on revenue before they are implemented.

Advanced DXA platforms now use machine learning to simulate the likely impact of design changes on revenue before they are implemented. Hyper-Personalization: Generative AI is enabling the assembly of unique, fluid user journeys in real-time, moving away from static, predefined funnels.

Evaluated Providers

The report examines 11 providers that are defining the future of online engagement: Amplitude, Cisco, ContactPigeon, Contentsquare, fullstory, Glassbox, Insider, Moengage, Mouseflow, Quantum Metric, and Sprig.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises with the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit aragonresearch.com.

