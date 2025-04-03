ARAL CULTURE SUMMIT 2025: UZBEKISTAN'S LANDMARK EVENT ALIGNING CULTURE, ECOLOGY, AND REGIONAL COOPERATION ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL PROGRAMME

LINK to images

An emergent initiative dedicated to the social and environmental transformation of the Aral Sea region through art, culture, design and science debuts 4-6 April 2025 .

To be inaugurated during the first Global Climate Forum in Samarkand on 4th April, attended by EU and Central Asian leaders and reinforcing Uzbekistan's commitment to green development and global cooperation.

A multidisciplinary programme in Nukus , Karakalpakstan (5-6 April) with global and regional experts on culture, architecture, ecology, food security and water resource management to foster dialogue and call to action.

A masterplan to revitalise Istiqlol , the Summit's future headquarters - a former amusement park and one of few remaining green spaces in Nukus - will be unveiled on 5th April 2025 .

NUKUS, Uzbekistan, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aral Culture Summit (ACS), a cultural and environmental initiative to revitalise the Aral Sea region in Central Asia will take place from 4-6 April 2025. Organised by the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation (ACDF), the Summit seeks to foster dialogue and action through art, culture, design, and science.

ACS will bring together leading cultural figures, policymakers, artists, and environmental experts across two cities to explore and implement sustainable solutions that address the Aral Sea crisis and global climate challenges. Aral Culture Summit 2025 will be inaugurated during the first Global Climate Forum in Samarkand (4th April), attended by regional and European heads-of-states and reinforcing Uzbekistan's commitment to the regional cooperation for environmental and social development.

Programme Highlights and Themes

Aral Culture Summit continues in Nukus, Karakalpakstan near the Aral Sea on 5-6 April and will host a multidisciplinary programme with panel discussions, keynotes, artistic performances, and exhibitions, addressing critical issues such as environmental regeneration, creative economy, and cultural diplomacy. On 5th April, Gayane Umerova, Chairperson of ACDF will announce a preliminary masterplan for the regeneration of Istiqlol, a former amusement park in Nukus, reimagined by Ludi Architects as a permanent cultural and ecological hub.

Gayane Umerova, Chairperson of ACDF, comments:

"Aral Culture Summit is a platform for change. By integrating cultural dialogue with the climate agenda, we are ensuring that the arts contribute to our collective commitment to long term sustainable development. Our participation in the first Global Climate Forum underscores the critical role of culture to drive environmental transformation."

