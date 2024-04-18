Aram Zobian Wins 2024 U.S. Poker Open

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PokerGO Tour® (PGT®) has a new major tournament series winner. On Wednesday, Aram Zobian claimed victory at the 2024 U.S. Poker Open at the PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas, winning the prestigious Golden Eagle trophy and $25,000 PGT Passport bonus prize.

Zobian finished the eight-event series with one victory, four cashes, and more than $600,000 in prize money won. He topped the 2024 U.S. Poker Open leaderboard with 616 points, nearly 200 points ahead of any other competitor. Zobian joins Martin Zamani (2023), Sean Winter (2022), David Peters (2021, 2019), and Stephen Chidwick (2018) as U.S. Poker Open champions.

- Event #2: $10,100 NL Hold'em - 2nd place for $163,350

- Event #4: $10,100 NL Hold'em - 3rd place for $107,900

- Event #6: $15,100 NL Hold'em - 1st place for $264,290

- Event #8: $25,200 NL Hold'em - 6th place for $78,000

Zobian's performance moved him to third place on the 2024 PGT leaderboard with 1,048 points. Zobian trails only David Coleman (1,259 points) and Dylan Weisman (1,126 points). The top 40 point earners from the 2024 PGT season will compete in the season-ending PGT Championship $1,000,000 Freeroll for the right to be crowned 2024 PGT champion.

Next up for the PGT is the first-ever PGT Texas Poker Open running April 24-May 5 at Champions Club Texas. The series is headlined by the $3,300 buy-in $2,000,000 guaranteed Texas Poker Open Main Event. Poker fans can tune in to PokerGO.com and the PokerGO YouTube channel for daily livestreaming of the PGT Texas Poker Open. Live updates from the series can be found daily at PGT.com/live-reporting .

For the latest PGT news, event schedules, leaderboard updates, and more, please visit PGT.com .

