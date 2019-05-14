DUBLIN, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aramid Fibers (Para and Meta) - A Global Market Overview 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aramid fiber, composed of aromatic polyamides, has been a key material for use in various applications due to its diversified characteristics including high strength, impact resistance, low density, good chemical resistance, high heat resistance and abrasion resistance. Safety & protection, electrical insulation, filtration, frictional materials, optical fiber cables, rubber and tire reinforcements are among the current applications in which aramid fibers have been mostly utilized.

Safety & Protection constitutes the largest end-use application for aramid fibers accounting for a share of over 30.7%, translated into 29.7 thousand metric tons in 2018. Further, the consumption of aramid fibers in Safety & Protection applications is projected to record a CAGR of 7% during 2019-2025, reaching 47.6 thousand metric tons by 2025.



Research Findings & Coverage

The global report on Aramid Fibers analyzes the global market with respect to product types and end-use applications

Aramid Fibers market size is estimated in this report by product type and application across all major countries

Safety and Protection Markets Provide Lucrative Prospects for the Aramid Fibers Industry

Optical Fiber Cables Industry Driving Rapid Demand for Para-Aramid Fibers

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 22

The industry guide includes the contact details for 83 companies



Companies Mentioned



Alchemie Group

Belkin

BioBTX

China Bluestar Chengrand Co., Ltd.

China Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company Limited

Du Pont-Toray Co., Ltd

DuPont Asturias, S.L.

DuPont UK Ltd

EASA

EI Du Pont De Nemours & Co.

Guangdong Charming Co., Ltd.

Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Co., Ltd.

Huvis Corporation

Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Kermel

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Ningxia Taihe Aramid Fiber Co., Ltd.

Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Zhaoda Special Fiber Technical Co., Ltd.

Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Teijin Aramid BV

Teijin Limited

Toray Chemical Korea Inc.

X-FIPER New Material Co., Ltd.

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

