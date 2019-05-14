Aramid Fibers (Para and Meta) - A Global Market Overview 2019
Aramid fiber, composed of aromatic polyamides, has been a key material for use in various applications due to its diversified characteristics including high strength, impact resistance, low density, good chemical resistance, high heat resistance and abrasion resistance. Safety & protection, electrical insulation, filtration, frictional materials, optical fiber cables, rubber and tire reinforcements are among the current applications in which aramid fibers have been mostly utilized.
Safety & Protection constitutes the largest end-use application for aramid fibers accounting for a share of over 30.7%, translated into 29.7 thousand metric tons in 2018. Further, the consumption of aramid fibers in Safety & Protection applications is projected to record a CAGR of 7% during 2019-2025, reaching 47.6 thousand metric tons by 2025.
Research Findings & Coverage
- The global report on Aramid Fibers analyzes the global market with respect to product types and end-use applications
- Aramid Fibers market size is estimated in this report by product type and application across all major countries
- Safety and Protection Markets Provide Lucrative Prospects for the Aramid Fibers Industry
- Optical Fiber Cables Industry Driving Rapid Demand for Para-Aramid Fibers
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 22
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 83 companies
Companies Mentioned
- Alchemie Group
- Belkin
- BioBTX
- China Bluestar Chengrand Co., Ltd.
- China Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company Limited
- Du Pont-Toray Co., Ltd
- DuPont Asturias, S.L.
- DuPont UK Ltd
- EASA
- EI Du Pont De Nemours & Co.
- Guangdong Charming Co., Ltd.
- Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Huvis Corporation
- Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation
- JSC Kamenskvolokno
- Kermel
- Kolon Industries, Inc.
- Ningxia Taihe Aramid Fiber Co., Ltd.
- Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Suzhou Zhaoda Special Fiber Technical Co., Ltd.
- Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Teijin Aramid BV
- Teijin Limited
- Toray Chemical Korea Inc.
- X-FIPER New Material Co., Ltd.
- Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
