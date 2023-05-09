Aras Enables JTEKT to Transform Made-to-Order Operations, Increase Flexibility

Japanese heating system company optimizes information management with Aras Innovator

ANDOVER, Mass., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aras, which provides the most powerful low-code platform with applications to design, build and operate complex products, today announced that Japan's JTEKT Thermo Systems is using Aras Innovator to improve information management and eliminate paper-based workflows.

JTEKT is a leading manufacturer of industrial heat treatment systems. To meet the specific needs of each customer, JTEKT follows a specific made-to-order manufacturing process. The company needed to optimize its databases for each piece of equipment – each of which has unique specifications. No two products are alike, which means product information must be captured during the production process and made available for future production. JTEKT needed a centralized process and product management system to meet this challenge.

Using Aras Innovator, a platform for complete end-to-end product lifecycle management, JTEKT has built a new system for product quotation that allows optimization of the database and provides an input form for individual models. The system is a cross-department database that enables JTEKT to access and use a wide range of information. With Aras Innovator, JTEKT Thermo Systems has:

Reduced production time, which has decreased lead time by 75%.

Sped up ability to respond to user needs as the business environment changes.

Centralized management of information and flow.

Masayuki Mukai, member, information planning group, JTEKT Thermo Systems, said: "We required a system that has the capability to meet the unique requirements of each piece of equipment, to support our manufacturing strategy. Aras Innovator provides the high flexibility we need to meet those requirements."

Rob McAveney, chief technology officer, Aras, said: "Companies like JTEKT that make products to order need a centralized view of product information. It must be easy to access and allow for flexibility. Together, we've created a solution that improves efficiency, and paves the way for further optimization of manufacturing processes. No two manufacturers are the same, and each must be able to customize to their own unique needs."

Download this case study to learn more about JTEKT Thermo Systems and its business transformation with Aras.

About JTEKT Thermo Systems

JTEKT Thermo Systems Corporation is a manufacturer of industrial heat-treatment furnaces for a variety of industries, including automotive. The company was founded in 1958 as one of the business units of Koyo Seiko Co., Ltd. (currently JTEKT Corporation) and is headquartered in Tenri, Nara Prefecture, Japan.

About Aras

Aras provides the most powerful low-code platform with applications to design, build, and operate complex products. Its technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible, upgradeable solutions that build business resilience. Aras' platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Visit www.aras.com to learn more.

© 2023 Aras Corporation. All rights reserved. Aras and Aras Innovator are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Aras Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Third party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Aras