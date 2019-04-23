Arasan Announces its Total eMMC IP Solution on TSMC 7nm Process Technology

Total eMMC IP solution is silicon proven and available on TSMC's 40nm, 28nm, 16nm and 12nm processes. An eMMC Hardware Development Kit (HDK), containing its Test Chip on TSMC's 12nm FinFET Compact Technology (12FFC), is available for customers to prototype their SoCs.

"We started the Analog Mixed Signal Division at Arasan over a decade ago to provide a Total IP Solution to our customers. Analog was a huge leap for us in terms of technology challenges and capital requirements. Today, we are proud to provide our IP Solutions on TSMC's 7nm process technology, the best choice of 7nm process," said Prakash Kamath, CTO at Arasan.

The eMMC 5.1 Specification from JEDEC improves the HS400 speeds operating at 3.2Gbps, with "command queuing" - making the data transfers highly efficient by offloading the software overhead into the controller. eMMC 5.1 further improves the reliability of operation by utilizing an "enhanced strobe" at the PHY layer. The eMMC5.1 is backward compatible with the existing eMMC 4.51 and eMMC 5.0 Devices.

Arasan has been a member of the JEDEC eMMC Standards Body since its inception. Prior to eMMC, Arasan offered IP solution for Multimedia Cards (MMC) since 2001.

Arasan will add its D-PHY / C-PHY IP to its offerings on TSMC's 7nm process later this year.

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include Digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK and Software. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of Mobiles, Automobiles & Drones with its standards-based IP at the heart of "Mobile" SoCs.

Over a billion chips have been shipped with Arasan IP including with all of the top 10 semiconductor companies.

