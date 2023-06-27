Arasan furthers the compliance of their I3C IP with its participation in the I3C Interop at MIPI Member Meeting

Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.

27 Jun, 2023, 10:45 ET

Arasan Chip Systems, announces its participation in the MIPI I3C Interop Session at MIPI Member Meeting with its I3C Host IP and I3C Device IP

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems announces its participation in the I3C Interoperability Session at the MIPI Member Meeting in San Jose. Arasan will test its I3C Host IP and I3C Device IP with other participants. Arasan has been a consistent participant in the MIPI I3C Interoperability sessions including the prior sessions at Seoul, South Korea and Bangalore, India. Our participation not only ensures compliance of our I3C Host and Device IP, but also furthers the I3C standard through interoperability and compliance among vendors.

Arasan at the prior I3C interop session in Seoul
The I3C HCI specification standardizes the interface to enable building of common software drivers. Arasan is testing its I3C Host IP compliant to the latest  I3C HCI v1.2 specifications along with its linux software stack and I3C HDK which are also available to customers.

Arasan's I3C IP is fully configurable across multiple parameters through simple scripts based on the customer's specifications making it suitable for a variety of Sensor applications. Arasan's I3C IP has been validated at the RTL level with 3'rd party VIP and the System Level at multiple I3C interoperability sessions conducted by the MIPI Association. Licensees can be assured of an I3C compliant IP from Arasan

Our I3C IP has also been seamlessly integrated with our MIPI CSI IP cores along with our Universal C-PHY / D-PHY Combo PHY IP to enable camera sensor control via I3C, one of I3C's primary functions. Sensor and AP vendors can license the entire package of I3C, CSI and C/D-PHY IP from Arasan.

Arasan I3C has already been licensed by early adopters and semiconductors incorporating our IP are in production by our licensees. The I3C PHY I/O Test Chip based on a 7nm node is available for prototyping.

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoC's. For more information, please visit arasan.com

