Aravo Launches Aravo AI to Automate Third-Party Risk Workflows

New embedded agents streamline risk processes and deliver real-time answers, enabling faster, more transparent decision-making across risk and compliance programs

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aravo, a leading provider of third-party risk and resilience solutions, today announced the launch of Aravo AI, a native AI capability embedded within its Intelligence First™ Platform. Aravo AI introduces a set of AI agents built directly into third-party risk workflows, enabling organizations to automate manual processes, access real-time insights, and make decisions with full transparency and auditability.

Risk and compliance teams are under pressure to assess more third parties, respond faster to disruptions, and keep up with changing regulations. These programs operate at a scale that exceeds human capacity, with thousands of suppliers, fragmented workflows, and growing complexity across risk domains. This is why third-party risk management (TPRM) is one of the clearest use cases for AI. The work is data-heavy, time-sensitive, and tied directly to business outcomes.

Many AI solutions are trained on generalized or disconnected datasets, limiting their reliability in high-stakes environments. They often sit outside core systems, lacking the data and workflow context needed to support real decisions. This gap is reflected in the broader market, where few organizations are connecting AI across workflows and functions, which according to PwC, is where the real value is realized. Aravo AI is different. It is built on a structured system of record with embedded workflows shaped by decades of enterprise use, so decisions are grounded in real, governed data, not disconnected inputs.

Rather than relying on point-in-time reviews and manual coordination, teams can use Aravo AI to run more continuous processes that adjust as new risks and requirements emerge. This makes evaluations more consistent and improves the quality of the data behind decisions. Teams can also review, challenge, and override AI outputs at any point, with clear visibility into the data and sources behind each recommendation so they can reduce manual work and instead focus on judgment and decision-making.

"Third-party risk management leaders are both excited and cautious about AI," said Dean Alms, chief product officer at Aravo. "They see the potential to automate work and move faster, but they also need to trust how decisions are made. Aravo AI is built for that reality, combining real workflow impact with the transparency and control required in risk and compliance."

Aravo was recently named a Leader in the latest 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Third-Party Risk Management Tools for Assurance Leaders, which we think reflects a broader shift toward integrated platforms and AI-driven capabilities. As AI becomes a key differentiator in TPRM, the report underscores the importance of embedded, contextual intelligence, which Aravo AI is designed to deliver.

Aravo AI brings AI directly into third-party risk workflows through a combination of automated execution and real-time insight, and a new, intuitive user interface including:

Workflow agents for automated execution. These agents run automatically within existing processes to handle time-consuming tasks. This includes Survey Agents that review documents and prefill assessments with cited sources and confidence levels, Remediation Agents that suggest corrective actions, and Decision Agents that guide and automate risk decisions.

These agents run automatically within existing processes to handle time-consuming tasks. This includes Survey Agents that review documents and prefill assessments with cited sources and confidence levels, Remediation Agents that suggest corrective actions, and Decision Agents that guide and automate risk decisions. Interactive agents for on-demand insight. Available within AI Canvas, these user-facing agents provide real-time visibility into third-party risk. They help teams navigate the platform, assess supplier risk, and answer questions about program data. This includes a Navigation Agent, a Risk Expert Agent, and a Data Query Agent.

Available within AI Canvas, these user-facing agents provide real-time visibility into third-party risk. They help teams navigate the platform, assess supplier risk, and answer questions about program data. This includes a Navigation Agent, a Risk Expert Agent, and a Data Query Agent. AI Canvas, a central workspace for real-time answers. A single place where users can ask questions about their third-party risk management program and get immediate answers based on live data, without leaving their workflow.

A single place where users can ask questions about their third-party risk management program and get immediate answers based on live data, without leaving their workflow. AI Studio for customization. This is a no-code environment where teams can create new agents or modify existing ones to match their policies and workflows. Teams can also choose which LLMs power their agents, giving them flexibility in how results are generated and aligned to their internal requirements.

Aravo AI is expected to change how third-party risk management programs mature. Instead of operating as manual, reactive functions, teams can move toward more continuous, adaptive approaches that evolve as risks and requirements change, making third-party risk management a more strategic function within the business.

For more information on how your organization can use Aravo AI to manage third-party risk, register here for Aravo's upcoming webinar "Delivering Real AI Outcomes in Third-Party Risk".

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Risk Management Tools for Assurance Leaders, Antonia Donaldson, Nicholas Sworek, et al., 6 April 2026

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About Aravo

Aravo provides third-party risk management (TPRM) software that helps organizations assess, monitor, and manage risk across their suppliers, vendors, and partners. Built for Global 2000 enterprises, Aravo's Intelligence First™ Platform embeds AI directly into risk workflows to automate assessments, support decision-making, and maintain audit-ready records across global operations.

Used by over 5 million third-party users and 5,000 corporate users in more than 170 countries, Aravo helps organizations reduce risk, meet regulatory requirements, and manage complex third-party relationships at scale.

SOURCE Aravo Solutions, Inc. / Corporate Ink