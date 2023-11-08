Arbe Announces Q3 2023 Financial Results

08 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in perception radar solutions, today announced financial results for its third quarter, ended September 30, 2023.

Key Q3 and Recent Company Highlights:

  • Magna, HiRain, Weifu and Sensrad, Arbe's Tier 1s, keep progressing towards radar system production based on the Arbe chipset.
  • The Tier 1 radar "B Samples" (production intent systems) utilizing Arbe's chipset were delivered to car manufacturers (OEMs), an OEM pre-selection condition, allowing the OEM perception teams to collect data for their L2+ and L3 applications.
  • Tests conducted on the Tier 1s׳ radar systems show that the performance achieved by the Arbe chipset aligns with target benchmarks, demonstrating the superiority of our technology.
  • Arbe, in collaboration with the Tier 1s, is in the final stages of the selection process with leading European, American, and Asian OEMs.
  • These OEMs collectively account for a 31% share of the global passenger vehicle market. Their selection of Imaging Radar technology signifies a growing trend, pointing towards the widespread integration of Imaging Radars in most passenger vehicles by the end of the decade.
  • Arbe is awaiting final confirmation on securing two prominent truck projects.
  • Current cash balance provides Arbe with sufficient funds until the second half of 2025. Arbe has preliminary chipset orders from Chinese Tier 1s for 2024 and 2025 which, once finalized, will allow the company to reach the breakeven point with current cash reserves. 
  • Prof. Yonina Eldar, an Israeli professor of electrical engineering and leading radar theory expert at the Weizmann Institute of Science, known for her pioneering work on sub-Nyquist sampling, has joined Arbe's board of directors.

Current Situation in Israel

  • Arbe's manufacturing and production are performed in Germany, by GlobalFoundries, a multinational semiconductor manufacturing and design company. As a result, the company doesn't expect any change in product availability.
  • While 20% of Arbe's team was called for military duty, this primarily affects long-term projects, and has no impact on our short-term commercial and client support capabilities.
  • The company continues to monitor its ongoing activities and will adapt as needed to ensure business continuity while prioritizing our employees' safety and well-being.

"We're very pleased with the progress by our team and Tier-1s during the third quarter, including the significant milestones we've surpassed with leading OEMs," stated Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer. "Arbe is now in the concluding stages of various OEM selection processes. The market is signaling the rising significance of Imaging Radars as a backbone of the automotive sensor suite, and Arbe's cutting-edge technology is uniquely positioned to meet this demand. I'd like to extend my gratitude to our team, whether they are currently serving in Israel's armed forces or fully dedicated to ensuring Arbe continues to execute our business priorities as planned."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
Revenues for Q3 2023 were $0.5 million, a decrease from $1.3 million in Q3 2022. Backlog as of Sept. 30 is $1.1 million.

Gross margin for Q3 2023 was 24.0%, compared to 72.5% in Q3 2022, mainly as a result of our reduced quarterly revenue, with a fixed cost portion in our cost of goods sold.

Operating expenses in Q3 2023 were $11.7 million, compared to $11.8 million in Q3 2022. Operating expenses decreased by $0.1 million primarily due to lower subcontractor expenses, favorable exchange rate impact, and a reduction in our D&O insurance cost, offset by share- based compensation expenses increase. Research and Development decreased, from $8.6 million in Q3 2022 to $8.4 million in Q3 2023. General and Administrative expenses decreased from $2.2 million in Q3 2022 to $2.0 million in Q3 2023. Sales and Marketing expenses increased from $1.1 million in Q3 2022 to $1.3 million in Q3 2023, Sales and Marketing increase relates to the share-based compensation increase of $0.3 million. As a result, our operating loss in Q3 2023 was $11.6 million compared to $10.9 million loss in Q3 2022. Our operating expenses were affected by an increase in share-based compensation, which was $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2023 increased to $11.7 million, compared to a net loss of $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net loss in Q3 2023 included $0.1 million of financial expenses, mainly related to exchange rate revaluations expenses partially offset by interest from deposits and warrant revaluations. Net loss in Q3 2022 reflected financial income of $1.0 million, mainly related to exchange rate revaluation income.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes financial expense/income and expenses of non-cash share-based compensation and of non-recurring expenses, in Q3 2023, yielded a loss of $7.5 million, compared to a loss of $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity
As of September 30, 2023, Arbe had $23.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $25.6 million in short term bank deposits with no debt.

Outlook
For the full year outlook for the period ending December 31, 2023. based on current estimates:

  • Arbe is in the final selection stages with leading OEMs in Europe, the US, and Asia Pacific. These OEMs account for 31% share of the global passenger vehicle market.
  • Revenues are expected to be in the lower range of $5 to $7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of ($32 million) and ($35 million).

About Arbe
Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's radar technology is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in China, Germany, and the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and any statements made at the conference call and webcast referred to in this press release, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) effect on the Israeli economy generally and on Arbe's business resulting from the terrorism and the hostilities in Israel and with its neighboring countries including the effect of the call-up of a significant portion of its working population; (ii) the effect of any downgrading of the Israeli economy and the effect of changes in the exchange ratio between the US dollar and the Israeli shekel; (iii) the extent that Arbe receives binding orders and commitments on the projects that are in the final stage of selection; (iv) the extent of binding purchase orders from the preliminary orders made by Weifu and HiRain; (v) our ability to obtain design-ins during 2023; (vi) unanticipated delays or difficulties in connection with the evaluation of Arbe's products in evaluation and test programs; (vii) Arbe's ability to have products manufactured for it by its third party supplier that meet Arbe's and its customers' quality standards and delivery requirements; (viii) Arbe's ability to meet its projected revenue level and its ability to operate profitably; (ix) Arbe's ability to meet its timetable both to achieve full production and to meet the delivery requirements of its customers; (x) the development of safe autonomous vehicles that include Arbe's radar systems; (xi) the extent that regulations restrict or ban the use of driverless cars; (xii) the ability of its Tier 1 customers to successfully market radar systems using Arbe's radar to automobile manufacturers; (xiii) Arbe's ability to develop and market products based on its radar technology for uses outside of the automotive industry; (xiv) accidents or bad press resulting from accidents involving autonomous driving vehicles, even those using radar products from other companies or based on other technology and the effect of any accidents with vehicles using Arbe's radar system; (xv) the effect of laws and changes in laws that have an effect on the market for or the requirement for autonomous vehicles; (xvi) Arbe's belief that an increased demand for autonomous vehicles and the transition to mass production of Level 2 and higher autonomous vehicles, requiring advanced systems for automatically integrating vehicles in traffic and preventing traffic accidents, are expected to increase the demand for products in Arbe's field of activity; (xvii) changes or inaccuracies in market projections; and the risk and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and Item 3. Key Information –Risk Factors" in Amendment No. 2 to Arbe's Annual Report on Form 20-F/A for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2023, as well as other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

        
   

September 30, 2023

  

December 31, 2022

Current Assets:

  

 (Unaudited) 

  

(Unaudited)

Cash and  cash equivalents

  

23,527

  

54,171

Restricted cash

  

115

  

144

Short term Bank deposits

  

25,615

  

400

Trade receivable 

  

1,766

  

2,202

Prepaid expenses and other receivables

  

1,277

  

1,839

Total current assets

  

52,300

  

58,756
         

Non-Current Assets

        

Operating lease right-of-use assets

  

268

  

465

Property and equipment, net

  

1,386

  

1,609

Total non-current assets

  

1,654

  

2,074
         

Total assets

  

53,954

  

60,830
         

Current liabilities:

        

Trade payables

  

594

  

1,244

Operating lease liabilities

  

145

  

364

Employees and payroll accruals

  

2,521

  

2,861

Deferred revenues

  

101

  

351

Accrued expenses and other payables 

  

1,820

  

5,609

Total current liabilities

  

5,181

  

10,429
         

Long term liabilities

        

Operating lease liabilities

  

35

  

17

Warrant liabilities

  

1,141

  

1,631

Total long-term liabilities

  

1,176

  

1,648
         

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

        

Ordinary Shares

  

 *) 

  

*)

Additional paid-in capital

  

241,952

  

208,893

Accumulated deficit

  

-194,355

  

-160,140

Total shareholders' equity

  

47,597

  

48,753
         

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

  

53,954

  

60,830
         

*) Represents less than $1.

        
                     

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

  

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

            
                     
   

 3 Months Ended 

  

3 Months Ended

  

9 Months Ended

  

9 Months Ended

    
   

September 30, 2023

  

September 30, 2022

  

September 30, 2023

  

September 30, 2022

    
   

 (Unaudited) 

  

(Unaudited)

  

(Unaudited)

  

(Unaudited)

    

Revenues

  

479

  

1,256

  

1,123

  

3,368

    

Cost of revenues

  

364

  

345

  

972

  

1,066

    

Gross Profit 

  

115

  

911

  

151

  

2,302

    
                     

Operating Expenses:

                    

Research and development, net

  

8,421

  

8,566

  

25,636

  

25,904

    

Sales and marketing

  

1,264

  

1,068

  

3,666

  

3,427

    

General and administrative

  

1,993

  

2,169

  

5,637

  

6,587

    

Total operating expenses

  

11,678

  

11,803

  

34,939

  

35,918

    
                     

Operating loss

  

(11,563)

  

(10,892)

  

(34,788)

  

(33,616)

    
                     

Financial expenses (income), net

  

134

  

(959)

  

(573)

  

(4,233)

    
                     

Net loss

  

(11,697)

  

(9,933)

  

(34,215)

  

(29,383)

    
                     

Basic net loss per ordinary share 

  

(0.15)

  

(0.16)

  

(0.49)

  

(0.46)

    
                     

Weighted-average number of shares used
in computing basic net loss per ordinary share 

  

77,474,326

  

63,623,063

  

69,975,104

  

63,341,817

    
                     

Diluted net loss per ordinary share 

  

(0.18)

  

(0.16)

  

(0.56)

  

(0.46)

    
                     

Weighted-average number of shares used
in computing diluted net loss per ordinary share 

  

67,286,305

  

63,623,063

  

61,452,569

  

63,341,817

    

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

  

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

                  
   

 3 Months Ended 

  

3 Months Ended

  

9 Months Ended

  

9 Months Ended

  
   

September 30, 2023

  

September 30, 2022

  

September 30, 2023

  

September 30, 2022

  

Cash flows from operating activities:

  

 (Unaudited) 

  

(Unaudited)

  

(Unaudited)

  

(Unaudited)

  

Net Loss 

  

(11,697)

  

(9,933)

  

(34,215)

  

(29,383)

  
                   

Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash
used in operating activities:

                  

Depreciation

  

139

  

132

  

415

  

349

  

Stock-based compensation

  

3,707

  

2,240

  

9,428

  

6,377

  

Warrants to service providers

  

178

  

106

  

432

  

272

  

Revaluation of warrants and accretion

  

(252)

  

387

  

(490)

  

(4,761)

  
                   

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

                  

Decrease (increase) in trade receivable 

  

24

  

(1,075)

  

186

  

(1,907)

  

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other receivables 

  

58

  

903

  

562

  

1,566

  

Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities, net

  

(5)

  

(4)

  

(4)

  

(79)

  

Decrease (increase) in trade payables 

  

(368)

  

20

  

(652)

  

(585)

  

Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals

  

210

  

(1,226)

  

(340)

  

(1,009)

  

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue

  

-

  

(40)

  

-

  

(375)

  

Decrease (increase) in accrued expenses and other payables

  

(83)

  

411

  

(3,789)

  

(2,116)

  
                   

Net cash used in operating activities

  

(8,089)

  

(8,079)

  

(28,467)

  

(31,651)

  
                   

Cash flows from investing activities:

                  

Change in bank deposits

  

(13)

  

-

  

(25,215)

  

(400)

  

Purchase of property and equipment

  

(71)

  

(51)

  

(190)

  

(576)

  
   

-

  

-

  

-

      

Net cash provided by investing activities

  

(84)

  

(51)

  

(25,405)

  

(976)

  
                   

Cash flows from financing activities:

                  

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs 

  

-

  

-

  

22,496

  

-

  

Repayment of short-term loan 

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

(5,218)

  

Proceeds from exercise of options

  

97

  

49

  

703

  

264

  
                   

Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities

  

97

  

49

  

23,199

  

(4,954)

  
                   

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalent

  

(655)

  

-

  

(721)

  

-

  
                   

decrease (Increase) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 

  

(7,420)

  

(8,081)

  

(29,952)

  

(37,581)

  

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

  

31,718

  

71,436

  

54,315

  

100,936

  
                   

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

  

23,642

  

63,355

  

23,642

  

63,355

  
                   

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS 

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

                  
                   
   

 3 Months Ended 

  

3 Months Ended

  

 9 Months Ended 

  

 9 Months Ended 

  
   

September 30, 2023

  

September 30, 2022

  

September 30, 2023

  

September 30, 2022

  

GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

  

(11,697)

  

(9,933)

  

(34,215)

  

(29,383)

  
                   

Add:

                  

Stock-based compensation

  

3,707

  

2,240

  

9,428

  

6,377

  

Warrants to service providers

  

178

  

106

  

432

  

272

  

Revaluation of warrants and accretion

  

(252)

  

387

  

(490)

  

(4,761)

  

Non-recurring expenses

  

-

  

-

  

214

  

130

  
                   

Non-GAAP net loss

  

(8,064)

  

(7,200)

  

(24,631)

  

(27,365)

  
                   

Basic Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share 

  

(0.10)

  

(0.11)

  

(0.35)

  

(0.43)

  
                   

Weighted-average number of shares used in
computing basic Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share

  

77,474,326

  

63,623,063

  

69,975,104

  

63,341,817

  
                   

Diluted Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share 

  

(0.12)

  

(0.11)

  

(0.40)

  

(0.43)

  
                   

Weighted-average number of shares used in
computing diluted Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share 

  

67,286,305

  

63,623,063

  

61,452,569

  

63,341,817

  
                   
                   

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

                  
                   
   

 3 Months Ended 

  

3 Months Ended

  

 9 Months Ended 

  

 9 Months Ended 

  
   

September 30, 2023

  

September 30, 2022

  

September 30, 2023

  

September 30, 2022

  

GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

  

(11,697)

  

(9,933)

  

(34,215)

  

(29,383)

  
                   

Add:

                  

Financial expenses (income), net

  

134

  

(959)

  

(573)

  

(4,233)

  

Depreciation 

  

139

  

132

  

415

  

349

  

Stock-based compensation

  

3,707

  

2,240

  

9,428

  

6,377

  

Warrants to service providers

  

178

  

106

  

432

  

272

  

Non-recurring expenses

  

-

  

-

  

214

  

130

  
                   

Adjusted EBITDA 

  

(7,539)

  

(8,414)

  

(24,299)

  

(26,488)

  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803813/Arbe_Robotics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arbe

