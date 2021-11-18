Arbe Announces Virtual Investor Event: The Road Ahead for Imaging Radar

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Solutions, today announces it is hosting a virtual investor and analyst event entitled The Road Ahead for Imaging Radar taking place on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Participants must register for the event in advance by clicking here.

The event will highlight the importance and future potential of 4D Imaging Radar technology - its impact on the automotive market today and its future possibilities. The one hour event will feature industry experts as well as Arbe management and will include brief presentations, roundtable discussions, as well as a Q&A session.

Featured speakers include:

Kobi Marenko , Chief Executive Officer, Arbe

, Chief Executive Officer, Arbe Krithika Shekar , Senior Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan

, Senior Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan Dr. Matt Markel , Vice President Radar Systems, Ghost Locomotion

, Vice President Radar Systems, Ghost Locomotion Gonen Barkan , Radar Lead, General Motors

, Radar Lead, General Motors Johan Lassing , CEO, Qamcom

, CEO, Qamcom Ram Machness, Chief Business Officer, Arbe

Registered participants will receive a recording of the sessions following the event.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

