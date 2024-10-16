Arbital Health and Quartet Health Partner to Expand Severe Mental Illness Value-Based Care Arrangements

Partnership helps Quartet grow its Whole Health program for mental health patients.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbital Health , a technology company dedicated to advancing the healthcare industry's shift to value-based care, today announced a continued long-term strategic collaboration with Quartet Health , an industry-leading value-based behavioral healthcare company, to drive the growth and success of its Whole Health program, along with other key strategic initiatives.

Mental health inequities contribute to significant societal costs in the U.S. One study estimates the size of this in 2024 to be $477.5 billion when factoring in avoidable medical costs, premature death, and productivity loss.1 By helping design and monitor outcomes-based contracts, Arbital aims to support Quartet's Whole Health program that reduces costs and improves patient outcomes for those affected with serious mental illness (SMI).

"Arbital Health's actuarial expertise, collaborative approach, and deep understanding of value-based care contracting made them well suited for Quartet's Whole Health program," said Dr. Michael Lipp, Quartet's Chief Medical Officer. "They have been an excellent partner, and have allowed us to deepen our capabilities as we grow our Whole Health program."

Quartet's Whole Health program is a unique, whole-person care delivery solution that features a fully integrated physical and behavioral health model, providing wraparound care services for people with severe mental illness at no additional cost to patients. The program is designed to drive total cost of care (TCoC) reduction and includes developing the financial and contracting structure with clients to realize and measure these savings. Arbital's actuarial analytical support has been invaluable in helping Quartet drive these initiatives with current and prospective clients.

"Arbital's team is extremely collaborative and supportive," said Dr. Lipp. "Their partnership has allowed us to analyze opportunities, support us through value-based contracting, and provide the actuarial expertise needed for the execution and expansion of this program."

"We are excited to continue our journey with Quartet to help create a world where every person with a mental health condition will get the care they need," said Andrew Mackenzie, Chief Science Officer at Arbital Health. "Untreated mental health conditions result in worse outcomes for patients, payers, and providers and exacerbate other disease areas. Accurately measuring the financial impact associated with appropriate treatment will allow for greater deployment of better value-based care for patients with mental health conditions. That, in turn, will allow providers to serve these patients better and will improve payer economics."

Arbital is a neutral third-party partner that leverages actuarial science validated platform capabilities, and specialized actuarial expertise, to simultaneously support payers, providers, point solutions, employers, and value-based care enablers throughout every stage of value-based care.

About Quartet Health

Quartet Health is a leading value-based behavioral healthcare enablement and delivery company. Our goal is to improve lives through quality, whole-person care for those with behavioral healthcare needs. Quartet is a trusted partner of health plans, health systems, and community mental health centers in 39 states across the country. We identify people in need of care and connect them directly to high-quality providers, including Quartet's own medical group. For more information, visit Quartet Health.

Quartet Health will be attending HLTH 2024. For more information, reach out to Quartet Vice President and General Manager, Bill Shatraw: [email protected]

About Arbital Health

Arbital Health's vision is to become the neutral third-party adjudicator of outcomes-based contracts, unlocking and accelerating the $1 trillion shift to value-based care in the U.S. healthcare system. We aspire to be the trusted umpire adjudicating every outcome-based contract in healthcare, whether contracts are between life sciences companies and payers, payers and providers, or employers and digital health companies. We will make it simple to adjudicate contracts and unlock the trillion-dollar shift to value-based care. In doing so, we will help to solve healthcare's biggest problem. For more information, and to explore career opportunities available, visit Arbital Health or follow on LinkedIn.

Arbital Health, co-founded by Travis May and Brian Overstreet, launched in November 2023 and recently announced its $10M Series A Financing Round and the acquisition of Santa Barbara Actuaries .

Arbital Health will be attending HLTH 2024 at Booth 4622, showcasing its platform and advisory services. For more information, visit Arbital Health HLTH conference 2024.

