Arbiter Announces Acquisition of rSchoolToday, Expanding Expertise in K-12 Athletic and Event Management

Combined expertise strengthens support for K-12 schools, districts, and state associations with an integrated platform to enhance athletic and event operations.

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbiter, a recognized leader in athletic and event management, today announced the acquisition of rSchoolToday (rST), a trusted provider of K-12 software solutions. Known for its tools supporting online forms, payments, assigning, scheduling, and facilities management, rST has simplified administrative processes for educational institutions nationwide for over 25 years.

This acquisition unites two industry leaders, enabling them to deliver an integrated platform that meets the evolving needs of athletic directors, administrators, assigners, and officials. Together, Arbiter and rST will enhance operations for schools, districts, and associations nationwide.

A Shared Vision of Simplified School Management

"Individually, our products provide immense value, saving time and automating daily administrative tasks," said Kyle Ford, President, and CEO of Arbiter. "Together, as a fully integrated suite, we unlock transformative potential. This partnership extends our commitment to empower schools with innovative tools that not only improve efficiency but make athletics a meaningful and formative experience for young people."

Ford added, "We are thrilled to welcome the rSchoolToday team and their customers into the Arbiter family. Their entrepreneurial passion and dedication to customer success align seamlessly with our mission. Together, we are setting a new standard in K-12 athletic and event management."

Ray Dretsky, founder of rSchool Today, stated "Our mission has always been to simplify and improve school operations with innovative tools that deliver real value to educators and administrators. By joining forces with Arbiter, we are taking that mission to the next level. This partnership will bring even greater benefits to schools, helping them succeed in ways that were not previously possible."

Delivering More Value to Schools and Associations

With a combined 65 years of experience, Arbiter and rSchoolToday bring unparalleled expertise in K-12 athletic and event management. Together, the organizations will deliver an unmatched level of integration, encompassing student registrations, facility and game schedules, and payment processing -all within one cohesive platform. This partnership will strengthen collaboration across K-12 education systems, enhancing support for schools and associations while driving greater functionality and connection.

Seamless Transition and Continued Excellence

Customers can expect continuity in the tools and services they rely on. Both Arbiter and rST platforms will continue operating as usual, providing the same exceptional support, and maintaining existing integrations. "We're focused on ensuring a smooth transition for our customers while prioritizing new features designed with their needs in mind," said Ford. "Our goal is to maintain and enhance the reliability that schools and associations trust."

A Future of Innovation and Customer Success

Arbiter and rST share a commitment to continuous innovation, customer success, and the belief that athletics can be a powerful force for youth development. The transition will ensure schools realize the full potential of this enhanced platform. Customers can look forward to expanded features, reliable support, and additional tools designed to address their unique challenges and goals.

About Arbiter

Arbiter is the trusted leader in athletic and program management, serving thousands of leagues, schools, and organizations for over 40 years. Our comprehensive platform includes Arbiter Pay, Arbiter Scheduling, Arbiter Registration, and advanced Assigning tools, streamlining operations for administrators, officials, and families.

With over $3 billion in payments processed, 18 million transactions facilitated, and support for 3.7 million families, ArbiterSports redefines program management with user-friendly tools and dedicated support.

Learn more at www.arbitersports.com and follow us on social media for the latest updates.

SOURCE ArbiterSports