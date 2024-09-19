Arbiter Continues to Enhance Multilingual Registration and Data Security for K-12 Schools

New language options and ongoing security enhancements ensure all families, regardless of linguistic background, can securely access critical educational programs.

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbiter, a leading provider of program and event management solutions for K-12 schools and organizations, continues to advance inclusivity and security through its multilingual student registration platform, Arbiter Registration. Now supporting languages such as Chinese, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Somali, Spanish, and Vietnamese, Arbiter Registration ensures that every family, regardless of their linguistic background, can access essential educational programs with ease.

Advancing Inclusivity and Accessibility in School Registration

"At Arbiter, our vision is to foster inclusive school communities where every family feels engaged and supported," stated Kyle Ford, CEO of Arbiter. "By expanding our platform's language options, we continue to remove barriers to participation, making it simpler and more secure for families to access essential school programs and activities."

The multilingual capabilities of Arbiter Registration empower schools and districts to offer a seamless, user-friendly registration experience in the language each family prefers. This commitment is vital for fostering stronger community engagement and ensuring equitable access to educational opportunities for all students. By bridging language gaps, Arbiter is helping create a more welcoming and inclusive environment where every family can fully participate in their child's education.

Prioritizing Privacy and Security

Arbiter's commitment to multilingual access is coupled with an unwavering focus on privacy and security. Unlike other registration platforms that utilize on-page translation tools like Google Translate, which can inadvertently expose sensitive data, Arbiter provides schools with pre-translated content. This approach ensures that all personal information remains secure and compliant with stringent privacy laws, reinforcing Arbiter's dedication to safeguarding user data and maintaining the trust of its users.

Supporting Schools to Engage and Serve Diverse Communities

With the inclusion of French language support and other key languages, Arbiter continues to lead in educational technology innovation, adapting to meet the evolving needs of modern school districts. Since acquiring FamilyID in 2020, Arbiter has significantly enhanced its platform's capabilities, adding multiple new languages and innovative features such as the Injury Management. This feature offers a comprehensive solution for tracking student athlete injuries, supporting Athletic Directors, Trainers, and Nurses in managing health-related concerns.

By alleviating administrative challenges, fostering better communication, and increasing participation, Arbiter Registration makes school programs more accessible to all families. This aligns with Arbiter's mission to provide innovative and user-friendly solutions that simplify complex administrative tasks, ensuring that all families have equal access to information and opportunities.

About Arbiter

ArbiterSports is the leading provider of activity management and registration solutions for schools, associations, and organizations across the U.S. With over 40 years of experience and trusted by thousands of schools, Arbiter's platform simplifies registration, scheduling, and payments, helping schools connect communities and streamline operations. For more information, visit arbitersports.com.

