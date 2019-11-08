ArbiterSports and Utah High School Activities Association Sign New Partnership

"We greatly value our partnership with the UHSAA," said ArbiterSports President and CEO Kyle Ford. "Making our scheduling and payment solution available to all UHSAA member schools felt like the next logical step in our relationship. Our solution will give schools in our home state the ability to streamline the way they pay hundreds of contract employees while helping them stay in compliance with federal and state law."

UHSAA member schools will use the ArbiterGame and ArbiterPay products to share event calendars and schedule events and facilities, as well as issue electronic payments and 1099s to any contractor. The two products will work in tandem to help schools save time and cost associated with manual scheduling and sending paper checks. Contract workers are able to check their payment status from their mobile devices and, in most cases, receive payment within an hour of event completion.

"In addition to saving our schools time, money and hassle associated with traditional paper check processing, ArbiterSports' payment solutions will enable us to expand electronic payments beyond athletics and be more accurate in our accounting practices," said USHAA Assistant Director Jeff Cluff. "With the expansion of these tried-and-tested solutions to all of our schools, we'll all be able to devote more time to our mission to use activities to improve academic performance and produce better citizens."

ArbiterSports has worked closely with UHSAA administrators to understand the unique needs of each member school. Representatives from ArbiterSports' sales and implementation teams will be reaching out to set up training to ensure a smooth transition to the scheduling and payment platform.

About UHSAA

The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) is the leadership organization for high school athletic and fine arts activities in Utah. Since 1927, the UHSAA has led the development of education-based interscholastic athletic and fine arts activities that help students succeed in their lives. The belief is these activities are an essential part of the high school experience and go a long way to improving academic performance and producing better citizens.

The UHSAA reaches 150 member schools and nearly 100,000 participants in high school activity programs. The organization sanctions 10 girls' sports and 10 boys' sports and music, theater/drama and speech/debate in six different classifications. The UHSAA is governed by a 15-member Board of Trustees comprised of elected school board members, superintendents and principals representing school districts and areas throughout Utah, a charter school representative, a private school representative, and a state board of education representative.

The organization is committed to stressing educational and cultural values, improving the participation experience in activities, promoting life skills and lessons involved in competitive activities, fostering sportsmanship and mutual respect, and assisting those who oversee high school sports and activities in UHSAA member high schools.

For more information, visit http://www.uhsaa.org

About ArbiterSports

ArbiterSports, the leading provider of athletic event management solutions, helps athletic departments and sports leagues simplify the process of scheduling games, assigning officials and paying participants. The complete product suite, which includes ArbiterOne, ArbiterGame, ArbiterPay, ArbiterWorks, ArbiterMobile, ArbiterLive and Arbiter360, delivers control and visibility over the entire game process. ArbiterSports products are built on a cloud-based system that allows secure access from anywhere and provides seamless integration and add-on features. Sports associations, commissioners, assigners and game officials rely on ArbiterSports to do their jobs effectively. For information, visit arbitersports.com.

