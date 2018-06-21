ArbiterSports Renews Multi-year Contract with Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) to Provide Payments with ArbiterPay Statewide

"The first year we started using ArbiterSports for electronic payments, it literally removed 6,000 checks off my desk," said AIA Director of Finance and Operations Denise Doser. "The cost savings of not having to issue manual checks plus the 15-20 percent time savings has been substantial for the Association and our member schools. Our decision to renew our agreement this year was based on benefits we have been receiving for nine years, since we first signed with ArbiterSports."

"We are delighted that AIA has chosen to renew its multiyear contract with us," said ArbiterSports President and CEO Jeff Triplette. "The entire AIA team has provided valuable input into our ArbiterPay development over the last nine years, and we're confident they will continue their leadership and feedback going forward."

ArbiterPay is used statewide to make officiating payments for all regular and post-season games across all high school sports. The AIA provides ArbiterPay to all of its member schools as a benefit of membership in the Association. The system compiles data for easy reporting, which allows for quick analysis and insights. AIA can export data from ArbiterPay into an Excel spreadsheet where reports are customized and generated automatically.

"The reporting function is a tremendous tool for annual audits and budgeting," said Doser. "Since each report we generate from ArbiterPay provides all the detail required by our auditors, our reports are audit proof. For every payment, we can track the official's name, account, game ID and date, sport, and school where the game was played."

The ArbiterPay system allows for mass payments to hundreds of individuals with one payout upload, saving time and eliminating errors. This feature is especially beneficial for basketball, football, and baseball which have many games, and as a result, many officials.

"ArbiterSports also issues all 1099s through ArbiterPay on behalf of AIA," added Doser. "That feature alone saves us a great deal of time and effort every year."

About AIA

About the Arizona Interscholastic Association: The AIA is a voluntary association of public and private Arizona high schools. Since 1913, the organization has created and sustained interscholastic activities that encourage maximum student participation by providing AIA member schools with an even playing field to ensure fair and equitable competition. The AIA believes that providing interscholastic activities for Arizona high school students creates personal development opportunities with a balanced focus on academics and extracurricular activities. Through its Arizona member schools, the AIA reaches more than 100,000 participants in high school activity programs. The organization hosts 5,000 championship contests and maintains officiating for more than 45,000 regular season games. For more, visit www.aiaonline.org and www.azpreps365.com.

About ArbiterSports

As the leader in athletic management software, ArbiterSports helps school athletic departments and sports leagues dramatically simplify the process of managing athletic events, assigning officials, paying event workers, and informing athletes, families and fans. The solution delivers unprecedented control and visibility over the entire athletic event process. ArbiterSports products are built on a powerful web-based platform that allows secure access from anywhere and provides seamless integration with the ability to add features. Sports leagues, commissioners, athletic directors, assigners, officials and event workers rely on ArbiterSports to do their jobs effectively. For more, visit arbitersports.com.

SOURCE ArbiterSports