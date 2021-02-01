Arbonne Announces New Chief Marketing Officer Amy Humfleet

As Arbonne's Global Chief Marketing Officer, Humfleet is responsible for building and leading the global strategic vision, direction and management of the Arbonne brand. She will be based at Arbonne's headquarters in Irvine, CA and report to CEO Jean-David Schwartz.

"Amy is a true innovation leader in both marketing & product, with a strong passion for organizations that are committed to prioritizing people and the planet," said Schwartz, Arbonne CEO. "We couldn't be more excited to have Amy join Arbonne. She has a proven track record of bringing new products from concept to market successfully and implementing sustainability initiatives in the fast-paced world of beauty and wellness. Her skill set is ideally suited to telling Arbonne's mission of empowering people to flourish through sustainable healthy living."

"I am excited about the opportunity to help Arbonne further shape its purpose-driven narrative as a global wellness brand," said Humfleet. "My focus will be to forge a deep relationship with the field while creating a culture of innovation at Arbonne, going beyond product, leveraging the resources and best practices across Groupe Rocher that cements Arbonne as the center of excellence for nutritional supplements for the Groupe." Amy plans to continue the momentum of Arbonne's rebranding efforts, driving brand awareness, positioning, creative and curated storytelling.

About Arbonne International

Since 1980 Arbonne International, LLC, has created personal care, beauty and wellness products crafted with premium plant-based ingredients grounded in science and clinical research. Arbonne's healthy living product philosophy and entrepreneurial business opportunity foster a positive mindset that helps individuals and communities flourish. The brand core values are empowerment, transparency, and sustainability, with the vision that everyone can flourish by being good to themselves, their community, and the planet. Arbonne products are available at arbonne.com or through an extensive network of Arbonne Independent Consultants across the world. Arbonne is a privately held company and is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit www.arbonne.com.

SOURCE Arbonne International, LLC

Related Links

http://www.arbonne.com

