ARBONNE CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEW HOME OFFICE IN IRVINE, CALIFORNIA

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbonne employees are celebrating the grand opening of its new headquarters this month in Irvine, California. The new offices feature open workspaces and conference rooms that inspire collaboration and connection. The building that houses the office space aligns with the company's mission and sustainability goals. The new location in Newport Gateway, a certified LEED® Platinum & ENERGY STAR® building, is in beautiful alignment with its mission of leading with purpose and its sustainability goals.

Arbonne Celebrates Opening of New Home Office in Irvine

Arbonne's new office in the 14-story granite-and glass tower features 360-degree views of coastal California's natural beauty. It's part of the Hybrid Electric Collection, the first-ever fleet of office buildings that uses advanced energy storage systems to reduce peak energy demand by 25% and decreases overall energy costs by up to 10%. Arbonne employees will enjoy its modern workplace amenities including a fitness center, hair salon, eatery, putting green, glass event pavilions and an expansive outdoor workspace.

"Arbonne represents 45 years of heart and hustle," says Jen Orlando, CEO of Arbonne. "Our company was built on passion, perseverance and people. As we step into 2026, this new beginning marks more than a move – it's us stepping boldly into our future. Our exceptional new space, surrounded by nature, is designed to enhance our employees' experience and productivity."

As Arbonne enters its 46th year, the opening of this new headquarters marks both a milestone and a launchpad for what's next. Founded in 1980 with a mission to develop products that support overall well-being, Arbonne continues to build on its legacy of high product standards, ingredient transparency, and healthy living inside and out.

Looking ahead, the company is gearing up for an exciting year of innovative new launches, grounded in its commitment to thoughtfully formulated products inspired by nature and science working in synergy. With a continued focus on performance, wellness, and rigorous safety standards, Arbonne remains dedicated to empowering people to thrive—today and for generations to come.

About Arbonne

