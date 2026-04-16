Arbonne Launches NAD+ Duo Built for the New Era of Proactive Longevity

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Arbonne International, LLC

Apr 16, 2026, 15:51 ET

Two breakthrough innovations target cellular energy, skin renewal, and visible vitality — simultaneously

IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbonne, a global leader in nutrition and wellness, unveiled its most advanced longevity innovation to date: the Arbonne Intelligence® NAD+ Cellular Energy◊ dietary supplement and Arbonne Intelligence NAD+ Cellular Skin Booster — a clinically tested topical treatment. Together, they deliver comprehensive NAD+ support: fueling energy and resilience from within◊ while visibly transforming the skin's surface appearance.

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Arbonne Intelligence NAD+ Cellular Energy and Arbonne Intelligence NAD+ Cellular Skin Booster
Arbonne Intelligence NAD+ Cellular Energy and Arbonne Intelligence NAD+ Cellular Skin Booster

NAD+ — a molecule central to cellular energy production and repair — naturally declines with age, contributing to fatigue, slower recovery, and visible signs of skin aging. Arbonne's new duo addresses this decline on two fronts for the first time. "NAD+ is foundational cellular fuel," says Anne Silsby, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our new duo makes healthy aging achievable every day — supporting energy and wellness from within while powering visible skin improvement on the surface."

Arbonne Intelligence NAD+ Cellular Energy◊

A once-daily stick pack clinically formulated to replenish NAD+ levels that decline with age, restoring the cellular energy your body needs to perform, recover, and thrive.

Key Benefits

  • Clinically studied NAD+ boost: Powered by Niagen®, shown to increase NAD+ levels that decline with age◊

  • Cellular energy production: Supports natural energy generation at the cellular level◊

  • Metabolic health: Fuels the metabolic function central to overall vitality◊

  • Cognitive clarity & cardiovascular support: Nourishes brain health, memory, and heart wellness◊

  • Immunity & antioxidant defense: Essential nutrients protect against everyday oxidative stress◊

Key Ingredients: Niagen® (nicotinamide riboside chloride), Selenium, Ginkgo biloba leaf extract, Vitamin B12

Arbonne Intelligence NAD+ Cellular Skin Booster

A lightweight, clinically tested face-and-eye serum that visibly firms, smooths, and revitalizes the skin's appearance. Layers seamlessly over any existing routine for amplified results.

Clinically Tested Results

  • 100% maintained or showed improved appearance of firmness of the face* and eyelids**

  • 26% reduction in the appearance of crow's feet, lines, and wrinkles***

  • 21% reduction in the appearance of forehead "11" lines and wrinkles***

  • 20% reduction in the appearance of forehead wrinkles***

Visible Benefits

  • Firms and sculpts: Improves the appearance of skin structure for a visibly lifted, more youthful appearance

  • Smooths and brightens: Reduces the look of lines, uneven tone, and dullness

  • Awakens the eye area: Visibly minimizes lines, wrinkles, and dullness for a well-rested look

  • Strengthens the moisture barrier: Supports skin resilience and a healthier-looking complexion

Key Ingredients: NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), Niacinamide, Intelligent Firming Complex, Orchid Stem Cells, Hyaluronic Acid

The Complete NAD+ System

The NAD+ duo works synergistically: cellular replenishment from within◊ pairs with topical skin renewal on the surface. Arbonne recommends enhancing results with lifestyle practices that naturally support cellular health:

  • Nutrient-dense meals with adequate protein and fiber

  • Regular physical activity

  • Consistent, quality sleep

  • Proactive stress management

Availability

Arbonne Intelligence NAD+ Cellular Energy◊ and Arbonne Intelligence NAD+ Cellular Skin Booster are available now through Arbonne Independent Consultants and at arbonne.com.

Clinical Testing Details — NAD+ Cellular Skin Booster

*62% of participants showed improvement in appearance of firmness around the face area. Based on clinical grading of 34 participants using Arbonne Intelligence® NAD+ Cellular Skin Booster twice daily for 8 weeks. Results compared to baseline.

**65% of participants showed improvement in the appearance of firmness in the eye area. Based on clinical grading of 34 participants using Arbonne Intelligence® NAD+ Cellular Skin Booster twice daily for 8 weeks. Results compared to baseline.

***Based on image analysis of 34 participants using Arbonne Intelligence® NAD+ Cellular Skin Booster twice daily for 8 weeks. Results compared to baseline.

Niagen® is a registered trademark of ChromaDex, Inc., an affiliate of Niagen Bioscience, Inc. See NRpatents.com.

◊ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Arbonne: Arbonne is a global health and wellness company empowering people to flourish through sustainable, healthy living. Founded in 1980 as a pioneer of the clean beauty movement, Arbonne products are pure, safe, beneficial™. As a Certified B Corporation®, Arbonne maintains a long-standing commitment to sustainability, carefully considering the impact on people, communities, and the planet.

SOURCE Arbonne International, LLC

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