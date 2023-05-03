Arbor Gates Apartments Secures 2022 BEST REHAB Award from Mobile Bay Area Apartment Association

MOBILE, Ala., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant-Carter Management ("Allegiant-Carter"), a Carter Funds company, is pleased to announce its community, Arbor Gates Apartments, was awarded the 2022 Best Rehab Award from the Mobile Bay Area Apartment Association (MBAAA). This local chapter of the National Apartment Association oversees the multifamily industry in Mobile and Baldwin counties, and the award recognizes Arbor Gates' ownership for their commitment to modernize the community to appeal to today's renters.

Allegiant-Carter acquired this 184-unit property on March 31, 2022. In less than eight months, Arbor Gates upgraded the fitness center, clubhouse and pool, added fountains to enhance the water views, and made notable enhancements to the exterior, including revitalizing the red brick with German schmear. The exterior rehab is what earned Arbor Gates this sought-after award.

"We are honored to be acknowledged by MBAAA for the hard work that went into transforming Arbor Gates into a community the residents of Mobile and Baldwin counties will want to call home," said Ray Hutchinson, president of Allegiant-Carter Management and chief investment officer of Carter Funds. "Allegiant-Carter Management's keys to success are adding value to our communities and delivering superior resident satisfaction. Arbor Gates truly reflects those priorities, and we expect more great things from this community in 2023."

About Allegiant-Carter Management

Allegiant-Carter Management is an owner-managed property management company with a portfolio of approximately 40 properties in ten states across the Southeast, as well as in Maryland and Virginia. Allegiant-Carter is an affiliated company of Carter Funds, a vertically integrated real estate organization focused on high-growth real estate investments.

About Carter Funds

Carter Funds is a fully integrated real estate investment company led by an experienced team with over 300 years of combined experience in the commercial real estate industry. With more than approximately $3 billion in assets under management through its affiliated companies (Carter Multifamily, Carter Exchange, Aphorio Carter, and Allegiant-Carter Management), Carter Funds focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing real estate investments in high-growth industries and markets throughout the Southern and Mid-Atlantic U.S.

