Arbor Memorial and TruStage Life of Canada announce renewal of long-term partnership and commitment to serving families

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruStage of Life Canada ("TruStage") and Arbor Memorial ("Arbor"), Canada's largest privately-owned funeral and cemetery provider, are pleased to announce the renewal of their long-term strategic partnership. For over 20 years, Arbor and TruStage (formerly Assurant Life of Canada) have worked together to support customers in prearranging and prefunding their funerals. With a shared commitment to earn the trust of the consumers they mutually serve, together Arbor and TruStage help alleviate emotional and financial burdens for families during one of the most difficult times of their lives.

This strategic partnership signals a dedication to serving Canadian consumers with their funeral planning needs and providing consumers with choices to fund and protect their plans with insurance options.

"Arbor Memorial is a long-term and key strategic partner for us in Canada," said Tammy Schultz, President Preplanning Solutions for TruStage. "The cultures of our two companies are strongly aligned and we're excited to renew and continue this relationship and support Arbor's goals in the Canadian marketplace."

As the leader in the Prearranged Funeral funding space in Canada, TruStage brings product diversity and variety, customer experience expertise, and vast industry knowledge to Arbor.

"As a family-owned and operated company, Arbor is focused on building lasting relationships that bring value to the families we serve," said Paul Scanlan Jr., Vice President of Sales for Arbor. "Our relationship with TruStage affords us the opportunity to bring a variety of choices and solutions to the Canadian consumer, and in turn, allows their end-of-life wishes to be met."

About Arbor Memorial

Arbor Memorial is a trusted family-owned Canadian company with deep roots in diverse communities across the country. Established in 1947, Arbor has over 140 locations, and 24 of our cemeteries have full-service funeral homes on premises, offering complete service to our families. With over 2,500 dedicated and highly-trained staff, Arbor has solidified itself as a standard-bearer in the industry, with a long history of excellence and strategic growth. It is our privilege to provide expert guidance and customized services that help families honour, respect and celebrate loved ones.

About TruStage Life of Canada

TruStage offers insurance products and programs through TruStage Life of Canada (formerly Assurant Life of Canada) and is a member of the CUNA Mutual Group family of brands, a leading provider of financial services with more than 80 years of experience. TruStage insurance helps protect more than 20 million people. Products and services are underwritten by TruStage Life of Canada, a company that's consistently rated "A-" (Excellent) for financial stability by AM Best. For the latest Best's Credit Rating, access www.ambest.com. For more information, visit www.trustage.ca.

TruStage™ Preplanning Solutions products and services are underwritten and administered by TruStage Life of Canada and distributed by its trusted partners. TruStage Life of Canada policies are not available for sale in the United States.

