Arbor Scientia Group Introduces an Innovative Educational Strategy to Assist Their Pharmaceutical Clients in Driving Measurable Learning Outcomes

Arbor Scientia Group has been assisting clients with a new online educational excellence course model designed to improve engagement, retention, and real-world application in a variety of disease states.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Scientia Group, a strategic medical education and communications company, has been assisting clients in the development and implementation of an innovative digital learning approach designed to support healthcare professionals (HCPs) seeking a deeper understanding of complex and underrepresented disease states and therapeutic areas. The excellence course model is designed to accommodate the specific educational needs of medical doctors, nurse practitioners, physician associates, nurses, pharmacists, and other patient care team members.

Arbor Scientia Group's approach combines strategic brainstorming, instructional design, and technology-enabled learning to create scientific, interactive, and self-paced educational experiences. Each program is built to encourage active participation through interactive content, allowing HCPs to engage with material at their own pace while reinforcing comprehension and practical application. The platforms are also supported by robust measurement and analytics frameworks, enabling continuous evaluation of learner engagement, knowledge growth, and usage patterns.

By collecting and analyzing user data throughout the learning experience, Arbor Scientia Group assists clients in making informed adjustments and enhancements to course content, structure, and delivery. This iterative process allows educational excellence courses and programs to evolve in response to real-world learner behavior, ensuring the content remains relevant, effective, and aligned with educational objectives.

"Since launching in late 2024, we continue to be amazed and excited to see such deep engagement and commitment, with over 2,000 HCPs spending more than 5,000 hours with the courses we've created with our customers," said Darius Shayegan, Chief Operating Officer of Arbor Scientia Group. "With incredibly high demand for quality education, we remain fully committed to developing the very best medical education for our clients and the HCPs they serve."

This comprehensive educational course approach reflects Arbor Scientia Group's broader focus on evidence-informed education, behavioral insight, and measurable outcomes. By integrating strategy, technology, and analytics, Arbor Scientia Group supports clients in delivering education that goes beyond information dissemination and instead promotes sustained learning and understanding of important medical information.

About Arbor Scientia Group

Arbor Scientia Group (ASG) is an award-winning, GDPR-compliant medical education and communications company based in Carlsbad, California.

ASG has been an established force in the medical education and communications industry since 2005 and has remained a small company dedicated to delivering quality medical education to support their pharmaceutical clients with the ultimate goal of improving patient lives.

Founded by internationally renowned psychiatrist and professor of psychiatry Stephen M. Stahl, MD, PhD, DSc (Hon), DMedSci (Hon, Cambridge), and current CEO Richard Davis, an adult learning and communications expert, ASG sets themselves apart in the agency landscape by not only executing tactics but also acting as a partner to their clients through collaborating on strategic insights pre-product launch and tailoring high-quality content to support products throughout their entire life cycle.

Arbor Scientia Group's educational content development is grounded in the principles of communication science and adult learning. This strategic blend ensures that healthcare professionals not only absorb information but also retain and apply it effectively in clinical practice.

Active in more than 70 countries and able to carry out projects in accordance with GDPR regulations, ASG proudly supports medical content and strategy, meetings and events, training, and creative and digital teams across companies active in neurology, psychiatry, hematology, oncology, rare diseases, immunology, virology, cardiovascular, women's health, urology, diabetes, and gastroenterology disease states. Leveraging a vast network of key opinion leaders in the industry and an in-house staff of PhD medical writers, project management professionals, creative designers, editors, and programmers, ASG demonstrates measurable effectiveness in supporting their clients' milestones and goals with every strategy-supporting tactic created and event facilitated.

ASG was recognized as an Inc. Power Partner in 2024 and 2025 and a Top Veeva Solutions Provider in 2025 and won a BASA Award® for Best in Class – Outstanding Business of the Year in 2025.

Whether supporting a pharmaceutical company's launch strategy, developing Veeva-optimized content, or pioneering next-generation educational tools, ASG remains a trusted partner and innovator.

