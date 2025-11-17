ARC and Ethiopian Airlines Partner on NDC Through ARC Direct Connect

Ethiopia-based Airline to Transmit NDC Transaction Data Through New Transaction API

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC), a leading provider of data, financial services and modern distribution solutions for air travel, today announced that Ethiopian Airlines has begun processing New Distribution Capability (NDC) transactions through ARC Direct Connect.

Africa's leading carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, is the first airline to integrate with ARC Direct Connect using ARC's new Transaction API, which gives the airline even greater flexibility to transmit NDC data in real time.

The partnership provides travel buyers and travel agencies with richer airline content and a more personalized experience when buying and managing travel through Ethiopian Airlines. It helps mitigate risk while delivering unmatched data clarity through ARC's trusted settlement platform.

Ethiopian Airlines Group chief commercial officer, Mr. Lemma Yadecha, remarked about the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to partner with ARC to advance our NDC strategy through ARC Direct Connect. This collaboration marks another milestone in our digital transformation journey, enabling us to deliver more personalized offers and seamless booking experiences to our travel partners and customers. By embracing innovative distribution technologies, we continue to strengthen our global presence and commitment to customer-centric innovation.''

"ARC's partnership with Ethiopian Airlines marks an important milestone for ARC Direct Connect," said Paige Blunt, senior manager of Direct Connect and ONE Order at ARC. "By transmitting NDC transactions through the Transaction API, Ethiopian will benefit from timely insights while supporting the modern traveler."

As the distribution ecosystem evolves, ARC continues to drive innovation to help airlines optimize their customer experience. ARC Direct Connect gives airlines, travel buyers and travel agencies the freedom to implement distribution strategies that best suit their needs. It creates unmatched clarity and efficiency for any distribution strategy.

Visit the ARC Direct Connect webpage for more information on the modern distribution solution and new Transaction API.

About ARC

ARC's data platform is the intelligence behind air travel, connecting the industry ecosystem and powering commercial decisions for airlines and their partners. We manage the world's most comprehensive airline ticketing dataset, comprised of over 24 billion passenger flights operated by more than 480 airlines in 235 countries since 2015. ARC's trusted reporting and settlement services process over $99 billion annually in U.S.-based agency air sales. ARC leads industry collaboration between airlines, agencies, corporate buyers and other partners to enable a thriving air travel retailing ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp.com.

About Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines Group (Ethiopian) is a true African success story, transforming a visionary dream into a globally renowned reality for nearly eight decades. Operating flights to more than 160 domestic and international passengers, and cargo destinations across five continents, Ethiopian bridges the gaps between Africa and the world. Emphasizing passenger comfort and environmental sustainability, Ethiopian utilizes ultra-modern aircraft such as Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900, A350-1000 and De Havilland Q400.

Ethiopian, the Star Alliance member airline, champions in various coveted awards including Skytrax's 'Best Airline in Africa Award' for eight consecutive years, APEX 'Best Overall in Africa' award and 'Leadership in Connecting Africa through Transport' Award among others. Ethiopian aims to further excel in its success through a strategic plan dubbed 'Vision 2035' and become one of the top 20 most competitive and leading aviation groups in the world. Embracing a Pan-African spirit, Ethiopian is pursuing multi-hub strategy through hubs in Lomé, Togo with ASKY, in Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines, in Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways, and in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with Air Congo.

For more information, visit our website at www.ethiopianairlines.com email us at [email protected], or call us at (251-11)517-8913/8165/8907.

