ARC and Turkish Airlines Implement NDC with ARC Direct Connect

Turkish Airlines Enhances Retailing Capabilities with Modern Distribution Solution

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Turkish Airlines through ARC Direct Connect, a modern airline distribution platform that enables NDC transactions.

This partnership enables Turkish Airlines to deliver a more personalized traveler experience while giving agencies and corporate buyers more options to manage transactions, minimize risk and track data within ARC's trusted settlement platform.

"As our distribution strategy evolved, we needed an NDC solution that allows us to meet the needs of our customers," said Ahmet Olmuştur, CCO at Turkish Airlines. "ARC Direct Connect enables us to offer a consistent shopping experience across channels while leading to more personalized traveler bookings."

"We're excited to partner with Turkish Airlines and help them implement their modern retailing strategy," said Paige Blunt, senior manager of Direct Connect and ONE Order at ARC. "By enabling NDC transactions through ARC Direct Connect, Turkish Airlines is demonstrating their commitment to the needs of the modern traveler."

As the distribution ecosystem evolves, ARC continues to drive innovation to help airline optimize their customer experience. ARC Direct Connect gives airlines, corporate buyers and travel agencies the freedom to implement distribution strategies that best suit their needs. It creates unmatched clarity and efficiency for any distribution strategy.

Visit the ARC Direct Connect webpage for more information.

About ARC

ARC's data platform is the intelligence behind air travel, connecting the industry ecosystem and powering commercial decisions for airlines and our partners. We manage the world's most comprehensive airline ticketing dataset, comprised of over 12 billion annual passenger flights operated by more than 480 airlines in over 235 countries. ARC's trusted reporting and settlement services process more than $95 billion in U.S.-based agency air sales annually. ARC leads industry collaboration between airlines, agencies, corporate buyers and other partners to enable a thriving air travel retailing ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp.com.

About Turkish Airlines

Established in 1933, Turkish Airlines is the national flag carrier of Turkey and operates one of the most extensive flight networks in the world, serving 345 destinations in 129 countries. Recognized for its excellent service quality and its leadership in global aviation, Turkish Airlines continues to invest in innovation and passenger experience. Through strategic partnerships and technological advancements, it aims to enhance the travel experience and maintain its position as a leading global airline.

Contact

Kelsey Symons

703.719.8280

[email protected]

SOURCE Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC)