ARC Announces New NDC Partnership with Oman Air

Oman Air Enhances Retailing Capabilities with Modern Distribution Solution

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC), a leading provider of data, financial services and modern distribution solutions, announced Oman Air will join ARC Direct Connect, a modern airline distribution platform that enables NDC transactions.

The partnership helps Oman Air deliver a more personalized traveler experience while giving travel agencies and corporate buyers more options to manage transactions, minimize risk and track data through ARC's trusted settlement platform.

"Partnering with ARC marks an exciting step in our ongoing commitment to harness modern technology and enhance the travel experience for our guests," said Mike Rutter, chief commercial officer at Oman Air. "This collaboration allows us to expand our global footprint by offering NDC-enabled transactions beyond our existing network, providing greater accessibility, choice and flexibility to travelers across the United States."

"ARC is excited to be part of Oman Air's modern retailing strategy," said Chuck Fischer, vice president of distribution and financial services at ARC. "By enabling NDC transactions through ARC Direct Connect, Oman Air is demonstrating their commitment to the needs of the modern traveler."

ARC Direct Connect gives airlines, corporate buyers and travel agencies the freedom to implement distribution strategies that best suit their needs. It creates unmatched clarity and efficiency for any distribution strategy. As the distribution ecosystem evolves, ARC continues to drive innovation to help airline optimize their customer experience.

Visit the ARC Direct Connect webpage for more information.

About ARC

ARC's data platform is the intelligence behind air travel, connecting the industry ecosystem and powering commercial decisions for airlines and our partners. We manage the world's most comprehensive airline ticketing dataset, comprised of over 12 billion annual passenger flights operated by more than 480 airlines in over 235 countries. ARC's trusted reporting and settlement services process more than $95 billion in U.S.-based agency air sales annually. ARC leads industry collaboration between airlines, agencies, corporate buyers and other partners to enable a thriving air travel retailing ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp.com.

About Oman Air

Oman Air (WY) began operations in 1993. Initially founded to serve important domestic routes, it has since undergone rapid growth and is today recognized as a major international carrier connecting cities around the world to Oman's stunning nature, rich heritage and welcoming culture.

The award-winning airline has been instrumental in transforming Muscat into one of the Middle East's most desirable travel destinations, while supporting adjacent commercial, industrial and tourism activities. With a young and modern fleet including, among others, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which feature luxuriously appointed interiors, Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality it offers to every guest throughout their journey.

