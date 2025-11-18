ARC Health Partners Acquires Clarity Counseling Center, Expanding North Carolina Footprint

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health Partners ("ARC Health"), a national community of mental healthcare providers, has acquired Clarity Counseling Center, an outpatient therapy-based practice based in Wilmington, North Carolina. The partnerships represent another strong addition to the ARC platform, featuring a market-leading practice which will help further build geographic density throughout the state of North Carolina.

ARC Health Partners Acquires Clarity Counseling Center in North Carolina

Founded in 2015 and led by Karin Kassab, Clarity Counseling Center provides outpatient mental health services for adults, teens, children, and couples—including specialized relationship counseling and relationship therapy programs—delivered in person and via telehealth. The locally top-rated practice is recognized for clinical impact, operational excellence, and dynamic active community engagement.

"From the beginning, it was clear that ARC's culture and vision for growth aligned with mine, and their partnership allows me to continue leading clinically, while gaining the support to take our practice to the next level," said Karin Kassab, Founder of Clarity Counseling Center. "We chose to move forward with ARC, because the fit was clear."

"Clarity Counseling Center brings dynamic, compassionate energy to ARC Health's network," said Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health. "The partnership represents a meaningful expansion for ARC's capacity to service patients in North Carolina, complementing ARC partners in the Raleigh-Durham area."

With the addition of Clarity, ARC Health now includes 23 partner practices, operating 92 locations nationwide and supported by 1,300+ clinical providers across 21 states, underscoring continued growth and active pursuit of new partnerships.

About ARC Health

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare practices who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental healthcare providers is geared toward increasing success via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive record of accomplishment of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Alpha Aesthetic Partners, Modis Dental Partners, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 39-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

Media Contact:

Kari Armour, VP Business Development

[email protected]

For a comprehensive understanding of ARC Health, we invite you to explore Home | ARC Health (archealthpartners.com).

SOURCE ARC Health Partners