Colorado Center for Clinical Excellence Helps Shape New Statewide Standards for Psychological Evaluation Reports in Workers' Compensation

DENVER, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorado Center for Clinical Excellence (CCCE) announces that the Colorado Division of Workers' Compensation has adopted significant enhancements to Rule 18-4(G)(4)(b), effective January 1, 2026, establishing clearer and more rigorous documentation standards for Psychological Evaluation reports submitted within the Workers' Compensation system.

At the Division's request, CCCE clinicians developed proposed model language designed to improve clarity, consistency, and clinical rigor in Mental Impairment Rating (MIR) reports. Following review, the Division elected to extend this framework beyond MIRs to all psychological diagnostic evaluations governed by Rule 18. This expansion strengthens the clinical utility of evaluations used to guide treatment planning, impairment determinations, and return-to-work decisions statewide.

What the New Rule Includes

The 2026 revisions introduce a structured set of documentation expectations for all Psychological Evaluations, including:

Comprehensive analysis of symptoms and diagnoses

Evaluation of cognitive functioning with examples of functional impact

Assessment of Activities of Daily Living (ADLs)

Review of relevant collateral communications

Description of psychotropic medications and treatment goals

Review of laboratory and diagnostic studies relevant to psychological presentation

Summary of treatment history and future care recommendations

When applicable, identification of functional deficits relevant to impairment ratings

By integrating these requirements into Rule 18-4(G)(4)(b), Colorado now has one of the most clearly articulated and comprehensive standards for psychological evaluation documentation in the nation.

A Milestone for Clinical Quality and Transparency

The adoption of this framework reflects broader statewide efforts to ensure psychological evaluations within the Workers' Compensation system provide meaningful, actionable, and clinically grounded information. These standards support treating providers, payers, attorneys, and return-to-work coordinators—while prioritizing clarity and consistency for injured workers navigating complex care decisions.

Comments from CCCE Leadership

Jason Seidel, Psy.D., CGP, Director of the Colorado Center for Clinical Excellence, stated:

"Our contribution to these standards reflects our belief that clarity and depth in psychological reporting are essential to good care. We have always aimed for a level of clinical rigor that serves patients, providers, and the broader system, and it is encouraging to see this reflected in statewide expectations. At the same time, we recognize that excellence requires humility—continually learning from our blind spots and refining our work to better serve injured workers with professionalism and humanity."

Michael Pipich, LMFT, Director of Workers' Compensation Services, added:

"I am grateful to see the dedication of our workers' compensation team recognized in a way that strengthens care across Colorado. Our clinicians put extraordinary effort into evaluations and psychotherapy that help injured workers recover, regain functioning, and return to their lives. While we take pride in our work, we remain focused on continuous improvement to ensure thoughtful, thorough care."

