Arc Home Appoints Shea Pallante as New Chief Production Officer

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Home LLC, a leading Non-QM and Non-Agency Wholesale and Correspondent lender, has announced the appointment of Shea Pallante as Chief Production Officer. In his new role, Mr. Pallante will be responsible for leading national production for Arc's TPO origination channels.

As Chief Production Officer at Arc Home, Mr. Pallante will be responsible for leading a team of top-performing sales experts specializing in Non-QM, Non-Agency and Agency loans. Additionally, he will contribute to the company's business and marketing strategies, which are designed to deliver a best-in-class experience for our broker and correspondent clients as well as their borrowers.

Arc Home CEO Richard Bradfield stated, "We're thrilled to welcome Shea to the Arc Home team. His extensive knowledge and experience in the Non-QM and Non-Agency space, coupled with his proven ability to lead a team of sales professionals and achieve stellar results, will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success."

Shea added, "I'm honored to be joining Arc Home, a company that is known for its commitment to providing brokers and correspondent lenders with the highest quality mortgage solutions. I'm excited to lead national production and to deliver an exceptional client experience while continuing to provide industry-leading Non-QM and Non-Agency products."

About Arc Home LLC

Founded in 2015, Arc Home is a leading Non-QM and Non-Agency TPO lender with a mission to provide customers with a comprehensive array of Non-Agency, Agency and Government mortgage solutions with an emphasis on specialty products. Placing customer service and satisfaction as the number one priority, our mission is to make the mortgage lending experience as seamless and stress-free as possible, and we're committed to delivering on that promise every day.

Media Contact:

Gerard McGeever, Executive Vice President-Head of Marketing

1-215-360-3887

Business.Archomellc.com

SOURCE Arc Home