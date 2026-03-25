ARC Hotel, Washington DC, Series by Marriott Announces its Reopening and Completed Renovation

Formerly known as ARC Hotel Washington DC, Georgetown, the property is located in the vibrant Foggy Bottom neighborhood, offering guests a central and convenient base for exploring the nation's capital. The hotel is just steps from the Foggy Bottom–GWU Metro station and minutes from all major attractions, providing seamless access to downtown Washington, DC, Reagan National Airport, and surrounding neighborhoods.

The hotel's prime location places guests near major institutions such as The George Washington University and Georgetown University, as well as some of the city's most iconic attractions, including the National Mall, Lincoln Memorial, Kennedy Center, White House, and Georgetown Waterfront. Guests can also enjoy an array of nearby dining, nightlife, shopping, and cultural experiences, with easy access to Foggy Bottom, Georgetown, Downtown, and Dupont Circle.

ARC Hotel, Washington DC, Series by Marriott features notably large, renovated guest rooms, offering more space than typical urban hotels—ideal for many kinds of travel purposes, including business travelers, families, and extended stays. As part of its transformation, the hotel introduces a comprehensive refresh across both public and private spaces. Guests will experience an upgraded arrival and check-in journey with a redesigned front desk, enhanced lighting, and a welcoming, efficient layout. Public areas have been thoughtfully modernized with new furnishings, curated artwork, updated finishes, and refreshed carpeting to create a cohesive and contemporary atmosphere throughout the hotel.

Guestrooms have also been upgraded with improved furnishings, rejuvenated carpeting, and design enhancements that elevate both comfort and functionality while maintaining the hotel's signature spacious feel. These improvements ensure a more relaxing and refined stay experience for every guest.

New enhancements also include a redesigned marketplace featuring grab-and-go snacks, beverages, and travel essentials, along with expanded hot breakfast offerings to help guests start their day with convenience and comfort.

"Joining Series by Marriott allows us to elevate the ARC Hotel experience while preserving the individuality of our property and neighborhood," said Abdulla Almutairi, General Manager. "With refreshed interiors, enhanced guest touchpoints from arrival to departure, and our unbeatable Foggy Bottom location, we are excited to welcome guests seeking travel experiences where the basics are done exceptionally well."

As part of the Marriott Bonvoy program, guests staying at ARC Hotel, Washington DC, Series by Marriott will now have the opportunity to earn and redeem points for their stays. Members can enjoy exclusive benefits including member rates, points accumulation toward free nights, and access to a wide range of travel experiences across Marriott's global portfolio. This addition further enhances the value and flexibility for both business and leisure travelers choosing ARC Hotel.

About Series by Marriott

Series by Marriott is a collection brand that brings together established, regionally recognized hotel brands into one thoughtfully curated portfolio - designed for travelers who want comfort, value, and a sense of place. Each property tells its own local story reflecting the character of the region and the people it serves, while delivering a simple, approachable experience focused on well‑executed fundamentals. Designed to offer quality and value in the right locations at the right price, Series by Marriott hotels provide comfortable rooms, free Wi‑Fi, daily coffee or tea, and access to breakfast, fitness centers, and meetings and event spaces at select properties. Wherever travelers find a Series by Marriott hotel, they can count on the basics done well - consistently and with care. Guests can enjoy the local character of Series by Marriott hotels with the benefits of Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's global travel program offering members an extraordinary portfolio of brands, exclusive experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unmatched benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or learn more, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About ARC Hotel, Washington DC, Series by Marriott

ARC Hotel, Washington DC, Series by Marriott offers a modern, comfortable stay in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood, featuring spacious guest rooms, refreshed interiors, upgraded amenities, and easy access to Washington, DC's most celebrated attractions and institutions.

SOURCE ARC Hotel, Washington DC, Series by Marriott