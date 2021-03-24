Arc Publishing achieves AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency status

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Publishing today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Customer Experience Competency status in the Content Management category, which recognizes the technical proficiency and proven customer success of Arc's digital experience platform. This status highlights Arc's superior capabilities, the growth and success of its customers and the differentiation Arc brings to their businesses.

"Arc is trusted by the world's largest media and enterprise companies who use our platform to manage their site experience and publish tens of thousands of pieces of content across 1,500 Arc-managed sites each day. This expertise makes our digital experience platform uniquely suited to solve the content challenges that organizations across media, entertainment and enterprise verticals all struggle with," said Scot Gillespie, CTO and GM of Arc Publishing. "Earning AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency designation further highlights Arc as a best-in-class content management and digital experience solution to solve these challenges and drive digital business goals forward."

As an AWS Partner in the AWS Partner Network, Arc is ideally suited to provide AWS customers with a seamless way to experience and buy Arc's industry-leading tools and capabilities through a simplified purchasing process to get to market faster. Arc is available in the AWS Marketplace, accessible here.



About Arc Publishing

Arc Publishing is an award-winning, state-of-the-art digital experience platform and suite of tools that's engineered to meet the demands of modern publishers, brands and broadcasters around the world. Built by The Washington Post, Arc technology handles complex multi-site publishing and audience needs across video, web, apps, subscriptions and ad monetization, providing a competitive advantage enhanced by a set of sophisticated machine learning and AI-powered tools. Arc has powered the digital transformation of clients both large and small across the globe, currently serving 1,500 sites in 24 countries that reach more than 1.5 billion unique visitors monthly. At its core, Arc is about speed and innovation: for readers, newsrooms, brands, advertisers and developers.

