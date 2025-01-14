ARC, Vietnam Airlines Implement NDC Transactions with ARC Direct Connect

Vietnam Airlines Enhances Retailing Capabilities with Modern Distribution Solution

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC), a leading provider of data, financial services and modern distribution solutions, has announced a new partnership with Vietnam Airlines through ARC Direct Connect, a modern airline distribution platform that enables NDC transactions.

The partnership helps Vietnam Airlines deliver a more personalized traveler experience while giving travel agencies and corporate buyers more options to manage transactions, minimize risk and track data through ARC's trusted settlement platform.

"Vietnam Airlines is pleased to build this partnership with ARC to include advanced solutions that will propel our business into the future," said Dang Anh Tuan, executive vice president of Vietnam Airlines. "ARC Direct Connect is essential to our continued success and onboarding these NDC solutions from ARC directly supports our efforts to achieve five-star status."

"We're thrilled to partner with Vietnam Airlines through ARC Direct Connect to help them implement their modern retailing strategy," said Chuck Fischer, vice president of distribution and financial services at ARC. "By enabling NDC transactions through ARC Direct Connect, Vietnam Airlines is demonstrating their commitment to the needs of the modern traveler."

ARC Direct Connect gives airlines, corporate buyers and travel agencies the freedom to implement distribution strategies that best suit their needs. It creates unmatched clarity and efficiency for any distribution strategy. As the distribution ecosystem evolves, ARC continues to drive innovation to help airline optimize their customer experience.

Visit the ARC Direct Connect webpage for more information.

About ARC

ARC's data platform is the intelligence behind air travel, connecting the industry ecosystem and powering commercial decisions for airlines and our partners. We manage the world's most comprehensive airline ticketing dataset, comprised of over 12 billion annual passenger flights operated by more than 480 airlines in over 235 countries. ARC's trusted reporting and settlement services process more than $95 billion in U.S.-based agency air sales annually. ARC leads industry collaboration between airlines, agencies, corporate buyers and other partners to enable a thriving air travel retailing ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp.com.

About Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines, a member of Skyteam Alliance, is the flag carrier of Vietnam, connecting the world's most thriving destinations with nearly 100 routes to 22 domestic and 31 international destinations in 18 countries.

Vietnam Airlines boasts one of the youngest and most modern fleets in Asia, highlighted by their Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Airbus A350-900 XWBs and Airbus A320, A321neos, offering impeccable level of comfort and service throughout every journey. Vietnam Airlines has spearheaded Vietnam's aviation market – one of the fastest-growing domestic markets in the world – throughout 30 years of development at a double-digit annual growth rate. Positioning itself as a modern carrier characterized by high quality services embedded with Vietnamese unique cultural identity, Vietnam Airlines aims to be designated as a 5-star, leading Asian airline.

