Arc XP named a Major Player by IDC MarketScape for Full-Stack Content Management Systems and for Hybrid Headless Content Management Systems

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc XP today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Full-Stack Content Management Systems 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50827723, June 2023) and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Hybrid Headless Content Management Systems 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50827823, June 2023).

"We are tremendously proud to be recognized by IDC MarketScape as a Major Player in the content management space for both full stack CMS and hybrid and headless CMSs," said Miki King, president of Arc XP. "We believe this recognition displays the flexibility of the Arc XP platform to meet a diverse range of content management and digital experience needs. Importantly, it exemplifies our dedication to deliver comprehensive digital solutions that accelerate our customers' ability to achieve their growth and business transformation goals."

Arc XP's key strengths for full-stack CMS cited by the IDC MarketScape include:

Arc XP offers advanced workflow capabilities for high-volume content producers.

Arc XP supports themes to configure styling at the design level to reduce the need for custom blocks. Custom CSS styles can override the theme blocks if needed.

Arc XP supports websites and mobile applications with an extensible, secure, and personalized subscription paywall to control content viewing. Scheduled virtual channels can monetize content and organize video streams into categories.

IDC MarketScape cited Arc XP's key strengths for hybrid and headless CMSs again include:

Arc XP supports themes to configure styling at the design level to reduce the need for custom blocks. Custom CSS styles can override the theme blocks if needed. The publishing task generates both a unique ID and a URL for use in a headless configuration.

Arc XP provides a standalone front-end environment that is decoupled from the base CMS. The delivery tier can be integrated to other backend CMSs and leverage the large number of native content blocks within Arc XP

"As a company's needs to support their digital presence evolve, the requirements for what a modern CMS delivers go beyond baseline expectations like ease of use and modern developer experiences," said Matt Monahan, chief technology officer of Arc XP. "I believe our inclusion in both the Full-Stack and Hybrid Headless CMS IDC MarketScape reports reflects our dedication to provide the most efficient, flexible solution for our customers varied and evolving needs."

"Our strategy has been to combine this architectural flexibility with turnkey product solutions for personalization, first-party data, media monetization, and high-volume content management. Arc XP's inclusion in these two reports is proof of the value the market finds in our forward-looking strategy," Monahan continued.

Download an excerpt of the 2023 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Full Stack Content Management Systems for more about Arc XP's position.

To download the excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Hybrid Headless Content Management Systems, click here.

About Arc XP

Arc XP is a cloud-native digital experience platform (DXP) that helps organizations across the globe create and distribute content, monetize websites and drive ecommerce, and deliver multichannel experiences. Arc XP's integrated ecosystem of cloud-native tools features an agile content management system, a suite of digital subscription tools, built-in digital asset management and video platform, and a fully hosted and managed low-code front-end experience platform. Arc XP supports over 2,000 websites for customers in more than 25 countries. See what Arc XP can do for you at www.arcxp.com.

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

