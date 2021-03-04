Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Expands GoodWheat™ Patent Portfolio

DAVIS, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (NASDAQ: RKDA), a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded the company a patent for its high fiber resistant starch GoodWheat™. The patent broadens Arcadia's intellectual property estate to include short deletions that may be obtained with CRISPR and similar genome editing tools. This represents the 28th patent for Arcadia's GoodWheat non-GMO wheat platform which provides unique consumer products with higher fiber, fewer calories, reduced gluten and extended shelf life.

"This newest patent further strengthens our position as a leader in crop innovation bringing value and nutritional improvements to wheat products, and ultimately to consumers," said Matt Plavan, president and CEO of Arcadia. "Wheat is one of the most widely consumed crops in the world, and our GoodWheat portfolio offers incomparable functional benefits to food companies and health benefits to consumers with the same taste and texture as conventional wheat."

Arcadia's high fiber resistant starch GoodWheat varieties have eight times the total dietary fiber, with 30 percent fewer calories compared to conventional wheat varieties. The FDA recommends a total dietary fiber intake of 28 grams a day based on a 2000 calorie diet, but Americans typically consume a daily average of only 16 grams of fiber.

Arcadia recently launched a premium line of GoodWheat pasta and flour products through a partnership with Three Farm Daughters™. The company is also bringing its GoodWheat high fiber wheat to market in North America through a partnership with Bay State Milling and Arista Cereal Technologies, under Bay State's HealthSense™ brand portfolio.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) is a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients. The company's GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The company's GoodHemp™ seed catalog delivers genetically superior hemp seeds, transplants and extracts, applying the company's proprietary crop innovation technology, ArcaTech™, to an emerging crop.

